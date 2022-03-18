English
    Apple boss Tim Cook's Holi wish with photos from Delhi, Noida iPhone users

    Holi 2022: This is not the first time Apple chief Tim Cook is sharing photographs clicked by people from India.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
    Holi 2022: Apple chief Tim Cook extended his Holi wishes.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday extended his Holi greetings by sharing three beautiful photographs of the celebrations. The pictures were clicked on iPhone 13 Pro Max which was launched in India in September 2021.

    “Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf,” Cook tweeted, sharing two photographs by Noida resident Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra, the editor in chief of APF Magazine.

    The first photo, by Basra, was taken in Uttar Pradesh’s Nandgaon this year on the occasion of Lathmaar Holi.

    Basra took to Instagram to share his excitement of the Apple chief sharing his photographs. “Feeling super happy that Tim Cook shared one of my photographs shot in Nandgaon this year on the occasion of Lathmaar Holi,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of Cook’s tweet.

    "Happy holi friends and what a fantastic way to start Holi….surprise in the 3rd slide. What an honour, thank you @apple thank you Tim Cook," Vohra wrote, who clicked the other two photos tweeted by Cook, on Instagram.

    This is not the first time Cook is sharing photographs clicked by people from India.

    On Diwali last year too, he shared two photograph clicked on iPhone 13 Pro Max by Basra.

    In 2020 too, Tim Cook had shared a photograph clicked by Rohit Vohra on iPhone 12 Pro Max which was launched in October that year.

    In his 2018 Diwali wish, Cook shared two pictures clicked on iPhone XR by Ashish Parmar.

    Apple launched four new iPhone 13 models in 2021 as the successor of the iPhone 12 lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage option.
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 03:57 pm
