Himachal Pradesh travel company offers tourists stranded in Manali free stay at hotels

The supply of essential items was hit in several areas of the hill state, including Shimla and Manali, as the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka national highways were closed following landslides, caving in of roads and flooding. (Image credit: @iamashvini/Twitter)

As Himachal Pradesh battles a flood crisis rising after extremely heavy rainfall, there are several tourists stranded in the region which has very weak to nil mobile network and internet connectivity. Amid this, a tourism company in the state has offered free food and stay at its group of hotels to such tourists.

"In Manali, if any tourist is stranded, they can come to our hotels, Beas Valley and Beas Residency. No money will be charged for staying in the hotel, and all necessary assistance will be provided," GoHimachal tweeted sharing names, locations, and phone numbers of the hotels.



In Manali, if any tourist is stranded, they can come to our hotels, Beas Valley and Beas Residency. No money will be charged for staying in the hotel, and all necessary assistance will be provided. Here are the contact numbers:

- 9050126060 (Ved Prakash)

- 9053126060

-…

— Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 11, 2023

Environmentalist and activist Siddharth Bakaria of GoHimachal, told Moneycontrol that the stranded tourists are welcome to stay at the hotels till the weather condition improves.

Around 70 tourists have taken shelter in these hotels, Bakaria, who is currently in Dalhousie, added. "There is no connection to my other hotels in Manali because there's no electricity right now, but as per my last communication, more than 60 to 70 people are staying at the hotels," he told the publication.

Speaking about the food being offered to the tourists, Bakaria said, "We're giving them normal food, not the expensive kind. But we're ensuring that it's of good quality."



In Manali and Dalhousie, Chamba, and Lahual Spiti, if any tourist needs help or wants to stay, they can stay at my house and our hotels and there will be no charges will he asked for their stay, and all necessary assistance will be provided. Contact - 7876136946

— Siddharth Bakaria (@SidBakaria) July 11, 2023

As many as 1,239 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, are blocked due to heavy downpour over the last three days, according to Himachal Pradesh emergency operation centre. Bus service is suspended on 1,416 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) while 679 buses are held en route, transport officials said on Tuesday.

The supply of essential items was hit in several areas of the hill state, including Shimla and Manali, as the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka national highways were closed following landslides, caving in of roads and flooding. Several areas in Kullu and Mandi remained without electricity as 2,577 transformers were disrupted while the water supply was also affected in several areas, including state capital Shimla, as 1,418 water supply schemes have suffered damage.

Manali town and the adjoining areas remained cut off for almost a day as roads were blocked due to landslides. Mobile connectivity has also been disrupted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more: Rains wreak havoc in Himachal, six dead in landslides, many stranded