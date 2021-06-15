Here's how you can earn Rs 5 lakh in exchange of 2 rupee coin

Representative image.

If you have always wished to earn lakhs of rupees without working or stepping out of your house, now is your golden chance. The two-rupee coin can now get you as much as Rs five lakh if sold on classified advertisement platform Quikr. Buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin.

However, the only condition here is that the coin needs to be a 1994, 1995, 1997, and 2000 series. If you have this coin in your collection, you can earn Rs 5 lakh.

If you have the said two rupees coin, you need to first register yourself on websites which facilitate buyers and sellers to trade directly. After that, you need to click the picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the website. If you are lucky, a buyer will contact you directly. From there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.

For the uninformed, The Indian 2 rupee coin was introduced in India in 1982. The old Rs 2 coin was minted with cupro-nickel metal.

Similarly, if you have a Rs 10 note in your wallet, it can fetch Rs 25,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. The note should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side.