MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Here is how Fevicol turned Ronaldo's Coca-Cola controversy into a creative social media campaign

The creative text of Fevicol's latest ad reads, "“Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghatega,” reiterating its promise of unmatched bonding.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
Fevicol's take on Cristiano Ronald- Coca-Cola controversy. Source: Twitter.

Fevicol's take on Cristiano Ronald- Coca-Cola controversy. Source: Twitter.


Hopping onto the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo-Coca Cola controversy that is currently the talk of the town, is one of the largest selling brands of adhesives in India, Fevicol, which revealed a creative advertisement across its social media.

The creative text of the post reads, "“Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghatega,” reiterating its promise of unmatched bonding.

Have a look:

Following this campaign's release,  the internet can't seem to stop applauding the moment marketing move of Fevicol. 

Here are some of their reactions:

Close

Related stories





The controversy between Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Coke unfolded on June 15, when he moved two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him for promotion during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match.

He was heard saying ‘Agua!’,  or 'water' in Portuguese.

Marca reported that Ronaldo’s gesture had a negative impact on Coca-Cola’s stock price, as it dropped 1.6 percent following the incident.

The American company went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion – a loss of $4 billion, the reports suggested.

Coca-Cola is the tournament’s official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor. The sponsorship deal, signed in 2019 with organisers UEFA, gives the global beverage giant a chance to showcase its brands during the course of this European football championship.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coca Cola controversy #Cristiano Ronaldo #fevicol
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:09 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.