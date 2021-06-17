Here is how Fevicol turned Ronaldo's Coca-Cola controversy into a creative social media campaign

Fevicol's take on Cristiano Ronald- Coca-Cola controversy. Source: Twitter.

Hopping onto the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo-Coca Cola controversy that is currently the talk of the town, is one of the largest selling brands of adhesives in India, Fevicol, which revealed a creative advertisement across its social media.

The creative text of the post reads, "“Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghatega,” reiterating its promise of unmatched bonding.

Following this campaign's release, the internet can't seem to stop applauding the moment marketing move of Fevicol.

The controversy between Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Coke unfolded on June 15, when he moved two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him for promotion during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match.

He was heard saying ‘Agua!’, or 'water' in Portuguese.

Marca reported that Ronaldo’s gesture had a negative impact on Coca-Cola’s stock price, as it dropped 1.6 percent following the incident.

The American company went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion – a loss of $4 billion, the reports suggested.

Coca-Cola is the tournament’s official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor. The sponsorship deal, signed in 2019 with organisers UEFA, gives the global beverage giant a chance to showcase its brands during the course of this European football championship.