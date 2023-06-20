Heatwave crisis | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs key meeting; five-member team to visit affected states

Health Minister holds a high level meet in Nirman Bhawan.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 20 chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways to tackle the prevailing heatwave in different parts of India.

The minister has directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials to conduct a study and suggest ways to minimise the adverse effect of the heatwave on health.

“I have directed the ICMR officials to prepare a roadmap so that the fatalities due to heatwave or heatstroke can be prevented. The officials from ICMR, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) should work for a long and short-term plan,” Mandaviya said.



देशभर में भीषण गर्मी से उत्पन्न हो रही समस्याओं और सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य की तैयारियों को लेकर उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की। जिन राज्यों में लू का प्रभाव है और हीट स्ट्रोक की घटना हुई है, उन्हें सहयोग देने हेतु केंद्र सरकार की टीम उन राज्यों में जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/Sj1HATsWYn

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 20, 2023

According to the officials, a team comprising five senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, IMD and NDMA will soon visit states reeling under the heatwave.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting will also be held on June 21 with health ministers and SDMA officials of various states.

The meeting was attended by top ministry officials and IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra.