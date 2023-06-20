English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Heatwave crisis | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs key meeting; five-member team to visit affected states

    A team comprising five senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, Indian Meteorological Department and NDMA will soon visit states reeling under severe heatwave

    Ayushman Kumar
    June 20, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
    Heatwave

    Health Minister holds a high level meet in Nirman Bhawan.

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 20 chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways to tackle the prevailing heatwave in different parts of India.

    The minister has directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials to conduct a study and suggest ways to minimise the adverse effect of the heatwave on health.


    “I have directed the ICMR officials to prepare a roadmap so that the fatalities due to heatwave or heatstroke can be prevented. The officials from ICMR, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) should work for a long and short-term plan,” Mandaviya said.

    Related stories

    According to the officials, a team comprising five senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, IMD and NDMA will soon visit states reeling under the heatwave.

    Meanwhile, a virtual meeting will also be held on June 21 with health ministers and SDMA officials of various states.

    The meeting was attended by top ministry officials and IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Ayushman Kumar
    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #heat wave in india #mansukh mandaviya
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 02:42 pm