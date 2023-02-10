English
    Tata1mg focusing on expansion in Tier 3 cities, working to reduce delivery time; says CTO Gaurav Agarwal

    The co-founder of the online pharmaceutical retailer wants the Centre to spell out clear guidelines on predatory pricing and heavy discounts on drugs being offered by some e-pharmacies.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 10, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
    Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder and CTO Tata 1mg

    Tata1mg has set its sights on expansion in Tier 3 cities as the online medicine retailer aims to reduce the time taken for delivery by half by the end of 2023, says co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Agarwal.

    Although 40 percent of Tata1mg’s business already comes from Tier 3 cities, fluctuating demand makes it a challenge to set up a supply chain in these areas.

    “There are multiple models for us to try. The drone for diagnostics is one model. We are thinking can retail be one such model? So the supply chain model will continue to change…today we do Tier 3 delivery in like 48 hours plus, our goal for this year is: can we bring it down to 24 hours by creating a supply chain,” he said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    Tata1mg is mulling several models for enhancing medicine delivery in far-flung areas of Tier 3 cities.