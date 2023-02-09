English
    Is uniform implementation of drug approval system a possibility in India?

    In 2003, the RA Mashelkar Committee said that a strong, well-equipped, empowered, independent and professionally-managed CDSCO, which could be given the status of Central Drug Administration, reporting directly to the Ministry of Health would be the most appropriate solution.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 09, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

    Stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry want the Union government to form a clear framework to ensure uniform implementation of the drug approval system. This follows alleged adulteration in drugs manufactured in India being blamed for deaths abroad.

    However, the Centre has said that the state drug control authorities primarily regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs in the country, while the central government, through the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), exercises control over drugs imported into the country.

    “As per information received from CDSCO, the number of drug manufacturing units in the country is 10,706 as of December 31. The Department of Pharmaceuticals does not maintain the details of company-wise quantum of drugs manufactured,” said Bhagwant Khuba, MoS, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, when asked whether the government has any mechanism to regulate and monitor the manufacturing and marketing of drugs by pharma companies.

    Last week, Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, said all the state drug regulatory bodies should be merged into the CDSCO to ensure "one quality, one standard".