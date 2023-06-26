Fortis partners with RED.Health to augment emergency ambulance service in Delhi-NCR

The collaboration will span across 7 branches of Fortis Hospitals in Delhi and NCR.

Fortis Healthcare on June 26 announced its partnership with RED.Health, a top player in the ambulance services, to enhance the emergency response network in the National Capital Region to strengthen its healthcare emergency Services.

Fortis officials said the partnership aims to provide end-to-end emergency services within a minimum response time and reduce trauma and fatalities during medical emergencies. The facility will be available in seven branches of Fortis Hospitals in Delhi-NCR.

According to RED.Health officials, the start-up will deploy 10 dedicated GPS-enabled Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and also support patient logistics with an independent fleet of more than 30 vehicles, while ensuring that ambulances reach patients within 10 to 30 minutes across Delhi-NCR.

The ambulances can be booked using the Fortis centralised ambulance service 9009001050.

Anil Vinayak, Group COO, Fortis Healthcare told Moneycontrol that the collaboration will be able to reduce the time gap in emergency care across Delhi-NCR.

“With this partnership, patients in need will be able to reach a Fortis Emergency ward within minutes from wherever they are. Whether it is an accident, a heart attack, a stroke or any other emergency. Timely medical care within the golden hour is critical to saving lives,” he added.

When asked if Fortis was looking at outsourcing the ambulance services across the country, Vinayak said, “An assessment would be done in coming months to see if this model can be replicated across the country.”

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder of RED.Health, said his firm has been able to reduce the call response time in medical emergencies to just five seconds.

“With RED.Health in an emergency situation, one can call an ambulance within five seconds. A response model has been established in the Bangalore and Hyderabad markets and the same will be replicated here. It is a testament to our commitment and expertise in handling emergencies that a leading hospital chain like Fortis has considered us for managing their emergency response,” he added.

Singh further said that the firm was also deliberating with the state as well as the Union government for enhancing the emergency response system.

The firm has partnered with 80 hospitals and aims to expand to over 550 cities and towns in India by the end of this financial year.