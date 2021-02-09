MARKET NEWS

WHO mission says lab leak virus theory 'extremely unlikely

The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population," said Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission.

AFP
February 09, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
Source: AFP

Experts from the WHO on Tuesday all but eliminated a controversial theory that COVID-19 came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population," said Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission.

"Therefore is not in the hypotheses that we will suggest for future studies."

AFP
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Health #WHO #Wuhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 04:28 pm

