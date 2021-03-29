WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all Covid origins hypotheses 'need further study'

Source: Reuters

The WHO's chief said Monday that all hypotheses on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins remained open and needed further study, having read the report from international experts' mission to Wuhan.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also Read: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19

"All hypotheses are open, from what I read from the report... and warrant complete and further studies," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva.