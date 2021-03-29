English
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all Covid origins hypotheses 'need further study'

"All hypotheses are open, from what I read from the report... and warrant complete and further studies," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva.

AFP
March 29, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The WHO's chief said Monday that all hypotheses on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins remained open and needed further study, having read the report from international experts' mission to Wuhan.

"All hypotheses are open, from what I read from the report... and warrant complete and further studies," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World News
first published: Mar 29, 2021 05:12 pm

