March 29, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17,874 discharges, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 370th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 370th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering a steady increase for
the 18th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 percent, the data stated. The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Seven States account for 81.46% of daily new cases registered

    Seven States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported high number of #COVID19 daily new cases. Union Health Ministry says, these states account for 81.46% of the daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

  • March 29, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown needs to be considered

    Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered. At a meeting with senior health officials & COVID task force, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 3082 new COVID19 cases, 1285 discharges and 12 deaths

    Total cases 9,87,012
    Total recoveries 9,51,452
    Death toll 12,504
    Active cases 23,037

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagpur reports 3,970 new COVID19 cases, 3,479 recoveries & 58 deaths,  as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur 
     
    Total cases: 2,18,820
    Total recoveries: 1,76,113
    Active cases: 37,776
    Death toll: 4,931

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haridwar seers to celebrate Holi with flowers due to COVID-19 

    Seers of Haridwar will celebrate Holi this year without using colours or touching each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Departing from the age-old tradition of embracing and painting each other's face with assorted colours, the 13 akhadas (saint bodies) will instead use flower petals to celebrate the festival of colours on Monday."It will be a symbolic Holi in which flowers instead of colours will be used in view of coronavirus, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri Maharaj said. Giri also appealed to people, in general, to keep the celebrations simple and ensure effective compliance with COVID-19 norms.

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | IIM-A infection count rises to 45 over last two weeks

    Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Management positive for coronavirus taking the number of the infected students, faculty and staff to 45 over the last two weeks, the institute faculty said. Out of these 45 people who have tested positive for coronavirus since March 12, 44 are currently in quarantine, it said. These 44 people include 31 students, a faculty member, and 12 staff members and others, as per the COVID-19 dashboard of the IIM-A. With the five additions, the total number of infected people at the IIM-A reached 172 since September 8, 2020, it said.

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 1,005 covid cases in Andhra Pradesh, highest single day rise since November 26

    Andhra Pradesh reported 1,005 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest single-day rise after November 26, pushing the gross up to 8,98,815. The state now has 5,394 active cases, the highest number since the 5,259 on December 9. 

    A health department bulletin said 324 patients had recovered and two more succumbed to the infection in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The total recoveries have now touched 8,86,216 and the toll was 7,205, it said. Guntur district reported the highest number of 225 fresh cases in a day, followed by Chittoor 184, Visakhapatnam 167 and Krishna 135. SPS Nellore added 84 while the remaining eight districts saw the addition of less than 50 fresh cases each. 

    Krishna and Chittoor districts reported one fresh COVID- 19 fatality each in a day. The overall infection positivity rate in the state now stood at six per cent after 1.49 crore tests were completed. Meanwhile, police launched an enforcement drive across the state to make people wear facial masks. 

  • March 29, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala sees rise in COVID-19 cases with 2216 infections

    Kerala recorded 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases, including 23 health workers pushing the total infection count to 11.17 lakh. As many as 1,853 people have been cured of the infections, taking the total recoveries to 10,88,522 as the active cases touched 24,582, Health Minister K K Shailaja said, in a press release. The virus caseload has mounted to 11,17,993. The virus caseload has mounted to 11,17,993.

  • March 29, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 1,081 new cases in Rajasthan

    Rajasthan reported 1,081 COVID-19 cases which took the tally to 3,30,676 while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,813, according to an official report. The new cases included 209 in Jaipur, 172 in Jodhpur, 98 in Kota, 89 in Udaipur and 65 in Ajmer, it said. The fresh deaths were reported in Rajsamand district, according to the report. It said that a total of 3,20,704 people have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases in the state is 7,159. 

  • March 29, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 1,881 new COVID19 cases, 952 recoveries and 9 deaths

    Total cases 6,57,715
    Total recoveries 6,39,164
    Death toll 11,006
    Active cases 7,545

  • March 29, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 6,923 new cases in the last 24 hours

    Mumbai reports 6,923 new COVID19 cases, 08 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,98,674 and deaths to 11,649.

  • March 29, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UP reports 1,446 new cases in the last 24 hours

    Uttar Pradesh reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, 367 discharges, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases: 7,692
    Total discharges: 5,97,320
    Death toll: 8,786

