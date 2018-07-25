These minor tweaks to your routine will help lose weight and stay fit

Wouldn’t it be great if you can lose weight while on the run! There is a fairly simple way to manipulate your routine and shelve those extra calories. All you need to do is follow a systematic list of tweaks throughout the day.

Wake up to a tall glass of water at room temperature to flush toxins from the body and boost metabolism. You can then follow it up with a coffee or green tea. Following which, you can savour eight pre-soaked almonds before you get going with your morning workout.

It is considered the best time to do quick sets of the jumping jack, wall push-ups, walking lunges and planks. Post your exercise, eat a filling breakfast with at least a portion of fruit, added fibre and protein.

At 12 noon, treat yourself to a quick green tea break to help your body get re-energised. Break for lunch at 1 pm, which should include fresh veggies, whole grains and a fruit. Take casual walks post lunch and keep having small snacks to keep energy levels going.

Eat a small snack at 7 pm so that you can have a good dinner and not ruin your appetite. Have your dinner at 9 pm latest with a salad meal rich in fibre and antioxidants. Hit the sack by 11 pm, getting enough sleep is proven to help with weight loss. Wake up and repeat.