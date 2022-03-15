Serum Institute of India seeks Covovax's inclusion in Covid vaccination drive for 12 years and above

Representative Image (AFP)

Serum Institute of India has urged the Union government to include Covovax in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme for inoculating those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Pune-based SII said it wants to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and is also waiting for directions to supply the vaccine to the Centre but has not mentioned the price.

Also Read: COVID-19 | Centre releases guidelines for vaccination of children aged 12-14 years

India’s drug regulator had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9 and for 18 years and above on December 28.

In a letter to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII Prakash Kumar Singh said private companies, educational institutes, social organizations, Central government organizations and Public sector undertakings are making requests for Covovax to inoculate their staffers, families and children, an official source said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Singh is also learnt to have stated that the Pune-based firm has decided the price of Covovax for supply to private hospitals at the rate of Rs 900 plus GST per dose.

"Also, we are waiting for your kind direction for supplies of our Covovax vaccine to the Government of India,” Singh mentioned in his letter.

"Under the visionary leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, we have developed, manufactured and obtained emergency use authorization from our national regulatory authority for one more world-class COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for 18 years and above on December 28, and for children in the age group of 12 to 17 years on March 9, 2022,” an official source quoted Singh as having said in the letter.

He has also requested necessary changes on the CoWIN portal for the addition of the Covovax vaccine to inoculate people.

The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday.

The vaccine to be given to this age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited.