COVID-19 | Centre releases guidelines for vaccination of children aged 12-14 years

Representative image

The Centre March 15 released guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 years, which is set to begin from March 16. As per the Centre’s guidelines, only Biological E’s Corbevax coronavirus vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries in this age group.

Two doses of the intramuscular vaccine would be administered to kids aged 12 to 14 years at an interval of 28 days. As of March 1, 2021, there are 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in India.

As per the guidelines, all beneficiaries born in 2010 or earlier (those who have turned 12 years of age) will now be eligible for registering on CoWIN. “The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for CorBEvax only through Co-WIN.

The vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines added.

Beneficiaries can either self-register through an existing account on the Co-WIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

That apart, onsite registration will also be allowed by the vaccinator in facilitated registration mode and appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in) for beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

Vaccination of 12–14-year-olds will be done at dedicated inoculation sessions that have been earmarked for that age group.

The Centre in its latest guidelines stated that precaution dose or booster dose will now be administered to all persons aged 60 years and above and that beneficiaries will be prioritised sequenced on the basis of the completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The Government further said that booster dose must be of the same vaccine that was used during the primary vaccination.