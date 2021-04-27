COVID-19 vaccination for all begins on May 1, registration starts from April 28 — here is all you need to know

Representative image

The third phase of India's vaccination drive, which lists all aged above 18 as eligible beneficiaries, would begin from May 1 onwards. The registration for the vaccines - which is mandatory through CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app - will start on April 28.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan appealed the people via social media to register themselves for the immunisation drive.



Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against #COVID19 May 1 onwards.

Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28

Log on to https://t.co/onObxFr7YT & follow the steps to schedule your appointment..@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/1NZjEHrdjh — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 27, 2021

"Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 May 1 onwards. Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28 (sic)," he tweeted.

Here are all the key details you need to know:

As all persons aged above 18 years will be eligible to get vaccinated, coronavirus vaccine makers have been incentivised to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

Vaccine manufacturers can release up to 50 percent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has priced the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 for states and Rs 600 private hospitals, whereas, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell the jabs at Rs 600 to states and Rs 1,200 to private hospitals.

States can now directly procure additional vaccine doses from the manufacturers and open up vaccination for all adults.

Meanwhile, the Government of India’s vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination to all essential and priority populations.

At present, only people aged above 45 years are eligible to get inoculated in India. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country began on January 16, 2021, and in the past 92 days, over 12 crore people have got vaccinated.