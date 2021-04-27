COVID-19 vaccine registration opens for all above 18 from April 28: Here is how to register

COVID-19 vaccine (Representative image)

The registration for COVID-19 vaccine, for citizens aged 18 and above, will start from April 28, 2021. From May 1 onwards, all adults in the country would be eligible to receive the jabs

The vaccination registrations are expected to increase sharply in view of India’s ambitious move to expand the inoculation programme amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the people through social media to register themselves for the vaccination drive that will begin from May 1.



"Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 May 1 onwards. Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28 (sic)," he tweeted.

How can I register myself for vaccination?

Citizens will be able to register and book appointments for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

How to register and what documents are required?

A person needs to register with his or her mobile number on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal (can be accessed here - www.cowin.gov.in).

They need to fill details like name, date of birth, gender, upload a photo ID proof like Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card or Pension Card.

Once the registration process is completed successfully, the beneficiary receives a confirmation message. A person can add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More” button.

How to book an appointment?

Eligible beneficiaries can schedule an appointment from the 'Account Details' page by clicking on 'schedule appointment' on the portal. You can search for the Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block and Pin Code from the drop downs.

The beneficiary needs to click on the Vaccination Centre of choice, to get the dates and check for availability of slots. If a preferred slot is available, they can click on the 'Book' button. Then, an 'Appointment Confirmation' page will be displayed. Click on the 'confirm' button after verifying your details for final confirmation on booking. The scheduled appointment can be downloaded and saved.

What should I do if there are no slots?

If there are no availability of slots, then click on the button to check appointment slots for subsequent days/weeks or try another vaccination centre near you.

Can I reschedule my appointment?

Yes. Once the appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage, but before the vaccination appointment day.

What about my second dose? Do I have to register again?

No. Once vaccinated for the first dose, the beneficiary will be automatically scheduled for another appointment for the second dose at the same centre on the 29th day after the first dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled. In case the user has moved to another city, appointments can be rescheduled for the nearest vaccination centre in that city.

What are the documents that I need to carry to the vaccination centre?

In addition to the appointment confirmation letter, a person must carry the photo ID listed on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal at the time of taking the vaccination.

Do I need to register and get an appointment only for private facilities?

Registration and an appointment needs to be taken for both the private as well as government hospitals.