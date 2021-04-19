How top COVID-19 vaccine candidates are priced across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

In a bid to tackle the second wave of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the central governmnet on April 19 announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, government said in a statement.

Amid this major development let us look at the price of top vaccine candidates developed around the world.

BNT162b2

US-based vaccine developer- Pfizer and German start-up BioNTech have priced their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2, at reportedly $19.50 for a single shot and two doses for $39. The vaccine doses are currently administered in countries including UK, United States, Canada, Japan among others.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

mRNA-1273

Moderna Inc, another US-based company that developed its vaccine against coronavirus using the same approach of injecting part of the virus's genetic code in order to provoke an immune response, boasted an efficacy of nearly 95 percent. Moderna's vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, which needs to be stored at 20 degrees Celsius for up to six months, is priced between $25 and $37 per dose in countries including UK, United States, Canada, Israel among others.

Moderna charges $30 for the required two shots in the US and $36 in the European countries.

Sputnik V

Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, called Sputnik V on August 11, 2020. The vaccine, which received approval for distribution in Russia despite having been tested only in a small number of people in early-stage clinical trials, announced that the vaccine candidate showed around 91 percent efficacy.

Reportedly, the vaccine's cost is nearly half of that of Pfizer at around $10 for international markets. One of the cheapest vaccines in the world, Sputnik V is free for Russian citizens.

Covidshield

The Serum Institute of India (SII) collaborated with British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to develop the Covidshield vaccine. Based on the viral vector platform where a chimpanzee adenovirus named ChAdOx1 is the vector which has been modified to carry the coronavirus spike protein into human cells follow a two-dose regimen. The two doses have to be administered 28-days apart and are currently priced at Rs 200 (single dose) at private hospitals in the country.

Covaxin

Another 'Made in India' vaccine which is currently being administered to people as part of the Centre's nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive had been indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Covaxin is based on a reputable platform of dead viruses.

Just like Covidshield, the two doses of Covaxin have to be administered 28-days apart and is priced at Rs 295 for each in private hospitals.

Both COVID-19 vaccines are the cheapest vaccines in the world.