Over a billion will receive Russia's COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-21: Report

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has already signed two deals to export the vaccine abroad and on the Brazilian state of Bahia on Friday agreed to conduct Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine.
Reuters
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on September 11 that more than one billion people would receive its COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik-V" in 2020-21, the Interfax news agency reported.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:44 pm