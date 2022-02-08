MARKET NEWS

    Over 2/3rd of 15–17-year-olds in India now covered with one shot of COVID vaccine

    The COVID vaccine for 15-17-year-olds in the country has received a thumping response since the beginning and with no dearth of supplies, youngsters are mostly lining up at government hospitals across India for their shots where the vaccines are offered free of cost.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 08, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    Over 5 crore adolescents in the 15–17-year age group in India are now covered with the first dose of COVID vaccine in the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on February 8.

    As the population in the age group is nearly 7.4 crore, this means that over 67.5 crore or more than two-thirds of this population group is now partially vaccinated against coronavirus.

    “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!” Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

    COVID vaccination for this age group in India had started on January 3 and the Union government is now exhorting states to cover the adolescents who have received their first shots to receive their second jabs.

    For this age group, only Covaxin, the COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech is permitted, based on the recommendation by the COVID working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

    As the two doses of Covaxin are administered at the interval of only 28 days, a large number of early vaccine recipients in the age group have already become eligible for their second shots, beginning February 1.

    Head of this expert group, Dr N K Arora had said that the vaccination for this age group was being permitted because among the minors, mortality due to COVID19, was the highest for 15–17-year-olds.

    Top government officials have hinted already that the government may consider lowering the age limit further once full vaccination for this population group, apart from other priority groups, is substantially achieved.
    Tags: #adolescents #Bharat Biotech #COVAXIN #COVID expert Group #COVID vaccination #COVID19 #Mansukh L Mandavia
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:32 pm
