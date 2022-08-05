English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Maharashtra sees 2,024 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally now 11,906

    Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new coronavirus cases reported during the day

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,024 COVID-19 cases and five deaths linked to the infection, which took the tally to 80,55,989 and the toll to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.

    The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola, he said. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day, the official said.

    The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906, he said. State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.83 percent and the recovery rate was 98.01 percent.

    The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra reached 8,33,60,768, including 39,763 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,55,989; fresh cases 2,024; death toll 1,48,129; recoveries 78,95,954; active cases; 11,960; total tests 8,33,60,768.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #mumbai
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 08:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.