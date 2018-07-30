India most 'willing' country to donate organs, but this isn't helping the organ donation rate

A recent survey by market research organisation Ipsos MORI revealed that more than 74 percent adults in India are willing to donate their vital organs in case of sudden death.

The survey which involved more than 23,000 adults across 28 countries evaluated international sentiments on a variety of healthcare topics like access to medical professionals, quality of care and waiting times, also asked respondents if they agreed with the statement "In case of sudden death, I would allow my organs to be removed to help others".

India had the highest agreement rate with 74 percent adults "willing to donate their organs" and was closely followed by Turkey and Spain, both at 72 percent each. Russia was the least "willing" with 30 percent after Japan which had a 33 percent agreement rate.

However, despite being the most "willing", deceased donor donation rate in India is around 0.34 per million, which is abysmally low compared to other developed countries like Spain (36), Croatia (35), USA (27.02).

There is a wide gap between the number of transplants awaited, and the organs available. As per data sourced from Organ India, approximately five lakh people die each year due to organ failure.

More than one lakh people die of liver diseases every year, while only one thousand undergo a liver transplant. Nearly 2,20,000 people await kidney transplant, however, only 15,000 receive donations, reports suggest.

As per a study by Aneesh Srivastava and Anil Mani of Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, "total organ donation shortage of the country can be met with if even 5 percent to 10 percent of the victims involved in fatal accidents serve as organ donors."

The study revealed that various socio-cultural factors such as lack of awareness, lack of faith in the healthcare system, religious beliefs and superstitions among others are the biggest factors why families refuse to give consent for organ donation in India.