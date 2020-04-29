Hello! This is... | Demystifying herd immunity and what it means for India's fight against COVID-19

Watch renowned epidemiologist Doctor Jayaprakash Muliyil’s most incisive and direct conversation about the science (without the fancy jargons) behind immunity with Network 18's Kartik Malhotra.
What are India’s options in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic? Is staying locked down the best way to pound the curve or is it better to go out and take the virus head-on, and in the process develop herd immunity? What will happen to mortality rates, especially of the senior citizens, if the lockdown is lifted? Does BCG vaccination help fight coronavirus?
