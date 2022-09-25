Govt aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards every day: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya

The government aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards every day under its flagship health insurance scheme AB PM-JAY, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday while highlighting that 3.95 crore admissions in hospitals amounting to Rs 45,294 crore have been done so far under it.

Over 19 crore people have been provided Ayushman Bharat cards so far under the scheme spanning its coverage in 33 states and Union Territories, he said. The minister said this after inaugurating the "Arogya Manthan 2022" to celebrate four years of the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan MantriJan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

More than 24 crore ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers have been generated under the ABDM, Mandaviya said. "This reflects an important milestone in the digitisation of health records in the country," he said.

"Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now the number is 4-5 lakh. The target is to make 10 lakh cards every day," Mandaviya said. He said under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, about Rs 100 crore will be spent in every district to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country.

He said the government's focus is to make health services reach a person at the end of the delivery chain, enabled by technology. Mandaviya said the PM-JAY has been successful in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor in terms of accessibility of healthcare services in the country.

"Stressed on making healthcare more affordable and accessible while addressing the august gathering. Also, called for taking AB PM Jan Arogya Yojana & Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission schemes to greater heights by working together in cooperation with States & private players," the minister said in a tweet.

Over 28,300 hospitals, of which 46 per cent are private, have been empanelled so far under the scheme. Of the total 3.8 crore hospital admissions under the scheme, 46 per cent were in government-run hospitals.

Fifty-two per cent of the total admissions were male. While 27 per cent of the total patients admitted to hospitals were between 45 and 59 years old, 24 per cent were in the age group of 3-44 years, as per the official data. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the interplay between information technology and healthcare could achieve the vision of the prime minister of making health services accessible to all in the country.

He said every village in the country will be connected through high-speed optical fibre in the next few years, which will ensure connectivity and continuous health access to all. Vaishnaw also highlighted that the government is making adequate legal framework towards safeguarding the data of the health beneficiaries.

Mandaviya said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has crossed the landmark of one crore digitally-linked health records, with over 27 lakh records linked in a day.

Since its launch in September 2021, the ABDM has achieved significant growth with over 24 crore ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), 1.50 lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), over 80,00 healthcare professionals under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 7,11,571 ABHA app downloads and 1,10,89,509 health records linked to ABHA of individuals, Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, said.

For digitisation of old health records, individuals can use the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app to scan and save their records. By linking these digital records to their ABHA, individuals will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and get quality and affordable health services irrespective of geographic distance, according to officials.