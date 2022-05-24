English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Glenmark launches Whatsapp chatbot for patients with fungal infections

    This digital patient education tool, as per company will be available in 6 different regional languages including Hindi and English, enabling better patient compliance to the technology.

    Ayushman Kumar
    May 24, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on May 24 announced that it has developed a WhatsApp chatbot “Hello Skin” in collaboration with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL). The chatbot will help patients suffering from fungal infections in India to adhere to the recommended treatment duration.

    This digital patient education tool, as per company will be available in 6 different regional languages including Hindi and English, enabling better patient compliance to the technology.

    “Digital patient inclusion for better disease management is the way forward in healthcare. IADVL’s collaboration with Glenmark for developing this innovative solution, further adds to its credibility amongst dermatologists and patients,” Alok Malik, Group Vice President, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said.

    Dr. Rashmi Sarkar, President, IADVL said fostering treatment adherence is a priority objective especially in management of fungal infections.

    “'Hello Skin’ will be one such digital initiative to partner patients in their treatment journey to improve clinical outcomes in patient suffering from fungal infections,” she added.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to Glenmark, Dermatophytosis (ring worm or tinea) is a highly contagious fungal infection of the skin or scalp and characterized by ring-like rashes anywhere on the body or the face.

    The company said ring worm is most difficult infections to treat in recent times and the prevalence of ring worm in India is up to 78.4 percent.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #chatbot #dermatology #Glenmark #WhatsApp
    first published: May 24, 2022 11:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.