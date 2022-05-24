Glenmark launches Whatsapp chatbot for patients with fungal infections

live bse live

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on May 24 announced that it has developed a WhatsApp chatbot “Hello Skin” in collaboration with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL). The chatbot will help patients suffering from fungal infections in India to adhere to the recommended treatment duration.

This digital patient education tool, as per company will be available in 6 different regional languages including Hindi and English, enabling better patient compliance to the technology.

“Digital patient inclusion for better disease management is the way forward in healthcare. IADVL’s collaboration with Glenmark for developing this innovative solution, further adds to its credibility amongst dermatologists and patients,” Alok Malik, Group Vice President, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said.

Dr. Rashmi Sarkar, President, IADVL said fostering treatment adherence is a priority objective especially in management of fungal infections.

“'Hello Skin’ will be one such digital initiative to partner patients in their treatment journey to improve clinical outcomes in patient suffering from fungal infections,” she added.

According to Glenmark, Dermatophytosis (ring worm or tinea) is a highly contagious fungal infection of the skin or scalp and characterized by ring-like rashes anywhere on the body or the face.

The company said ring worm is most difficult infections to treat in recent times and the prevalence of ring worm in India is up to 78.4 percent.





