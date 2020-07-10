App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

Findings from an analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4 percent of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

Reuters

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Findings from an analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4 percent of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2 percent at $76.14 before the bell.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gilead Sciences Inc #Health #Remdesivir #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.