Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Findings from an analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4 percent of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2 percent at $76.14 before the bell.