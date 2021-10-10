Fit to lead |Gagan Banga: "Running helps me focus solely on myself, and the things I can do"

Gagan Banga, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd vice-chairman, managing director and CEO.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

It started with an ingrown toenail - that most inconsequential of human troubles. Gagan Banga, vice-chairman, managing director and CEO, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, had to undergo tests before a simple surgical procedure for an ingrown nail, and those tests revealed that his cholesterol levels were way off.

“The doctor made it all but clear that I was going down a perilous path, ignoring my health,” recalls Banga, 45. “That is when I took it upon myself to live a healthier life, which in turn got me into running.”

The first few sessions on the treadmill were frustrating for the Goa Institute of Management graduate as he could barely go a few hundred metres at one go. But he stuck to it and moved on to longer distances, eventually running the marathon distance as well.

Once he knew he could cover the distance, his focus moved to improving his performance, and now his aim is to run all six Abbott World Marathon Majors, namely New York, London, Boston, Tokyo, Berlin and Chicago.

Switching to an active lifestyle and focusing on his health has had a domino effect on his work and leadership as well. “Running helps me focus and is a time of quiet introspection,” he says. He adds that it helps him concentrate and perform better at work, too.

“If you want both a healthy mind and body, slip on your sneakers and get going,” Banga says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you achieve your health and fitness goals?

Fitness is now second nature to me, so I look forward to starting my day with a short run four times a week. On the weekends, I go for one long run. I mix up my runs with strength and functional training exercises and also a game of tennis (here and there). (On average), I set aside 2 hours of my day for fitness.

What is your favourite fitness activity?

Running. It helps me clear my head and get into a mindset to channelise positivity to all parts of my personal and work life. Most exercises concentrate on physical health, while running helps to manage both physical and mental health.

Your toughest fitness activity?

Pistol squats. As a runner, my legs are trained continuously to work in unison, but when it comes to pistol squats, isolation of each leg is the nucleus of the exercise, and this is where the struggle creeps in. They are the toughest for me, but I enjoy taking on this exercise as it really challenges me.

What is your new normal like?

Well, the new normal has brought along a bucket-full of life lessons for me: adapting to the use of the latest technology, being less people-dependent, becoming more environmentally-conscious… the list goes on.

While working from home has made me my most tech-savvy self ever, I have also cut down on my dependency on people, which now feels like a blessing in disguise. Also, while I always have been an environmentally-conscious individual, the lockdown has also pushed me to cut down my use of paper.

Has your fitness routine, in any way, helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times?

Absolutely. Fitness is like meditation to me, especially when I am running. My runs help me cut myself off from everything else. It works as a wonderful distraction from the uncertainties and helps me focus solely on myself, a whole lot of introspection and the things I can do.

What is the one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times?

The current situation is uncertain and is likely to take a toll on your mental health. But setting smaller goals for yourself and achieving them can help you feel better about yourself and the situation at large. I have been encouraging my team to take charge, and have asked them to practice leniency with themselves whenever they feel overwhelmed.

Are there any leadership lessons for you in your fitness journey?

Fitness...keeps me grounded, thereby adding patience, perspective and the ability to reason with myself. In addition, training for marathons has helped me see through the often neglected aspects of preparation, determination and groundwork, which lay the foundation for success in challenging situations.

Another leadership lesson that I have picked up from running is the importance of teamwork. It is common courtesy among runners to accompany other runners who might struggle until they are comfortable, constantly assisting and encouraging them.

Describe your leadership style.

I like to identify myself as a participative leader; one who always looks around for opportunities to learn, unlearn, and re-learn.

I like leading from the front and setting examples that can inspire my team. I constantly curate ways to keep my team motivated, determined, and focused towards their personal and professional goals.

What impact does your image as a “fit leader” have on your team?

I believed it was vital for me to translate the benefits that I had reaped from fitness into the lives of my colleagues too. So I have tried to introduce the benefits of a healthier lifestyle by introducing many fitness initiatives in our company. For example, we recently had a “10K+ Steps Indoor Walkathon” to encourage a fitter lifestyle despite the lockdown. It was motivating to see employees and their families participate in the initiative.

How do you strike a work-life balance?

I firmly believe that people who exercise regularly have a much greater sense of self-efficacy because they accomplish something each time they set out to exercise. This feeling translates to a reduction of stress and empowers individuals to be more productive at work and happier in their personal lives.

What goals have you set for yourself for the next year?

My goal was to run the six World Marathon Majors by the age of 45. But we all lost the last two years to the pandemic. While my goal did take a backseat due to situations beyond our control, I have challenged myself to complete the rest of the marathons in the next couple of years and tick (that off) my bucket list.

On the business front, the most important strategic area for us is to effectively scale and grow our co-lending partnership business. We have partnered with various deposit-led franchises including HDFC Ltd, Yes Bank, Central Bank, RBL Bank, and are complementing these collaborations with our technology-led distribution.

This enables us to provide efficient solutions around home loans to a wide gamut of customers across geographies and ticket-sizes, thereby unlocking greater potential and driving growth and profitability while maintaining an asset lift balance sheet.

Moreover, technology-led co-lending will help Indiabulls Housing offer a convenient and seamless experience to its customers, as well as help expand our reach into tier III and IV towns of the country.