De-stress your body the yogic way

Research shows that in the packed days of modern living, we constantly look to get a quick escape from the hustle and bustle. To help you achieve this, you need to practice “Pranayam”, which is an ancient practice of controlling your breath. This is a powerful tool to strengthen your arsenal against stress.

Doing stretch yoga can help the body release stress and help soothe sore muscles, so try the “Dhanurasana” or the bow pose which stretches the spine and abdomen, that help release stress and anxiety.

As most of us are constantly bombarded with multiple deadlines, we forget to catch our breath. The act of focusing on meditation and breathing exercises can help us calm our thoughts. The warrior pose called “Virabhadrasana” is for those who want to battle self-suffering.

Yoga is a journey that can help tap inner reserves and let you handle stress rather than looking for an escape. So take that yoga mat out and rise above the grind.