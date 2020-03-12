App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects to fight COVID-19

The notification has been sent to the Central Pollution Control Board, Expert Appraisal Committee and pollution control boards in all states and Union territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As cases of novel coronavirus rise, the Centre on March 12 decided to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects by considering them "out of turn". In a notification, the Environment Ministry said the expeditious environmental clearances given to units involving active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and bulk drug intermediates will ensure overall preparedness and availability of drugs to reduce the impact of the outbreak.

"In order to ensure drug availability/production to reduce the impact of the outbreak of Novel Corona virus (COVID-19) and to improve overall preparedness of drugs, the ministry hereby directs projects or activities in respect of Bulk drugs (API and bulk drug intermediates) shall be considered out of turn and clearances shall be issued expeditiously," the notification issued by Sharath Kumar, scientist at the ministry's Impact Assessment division, said.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #pharma industry

