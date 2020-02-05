Coronavirus outbreak: WHO releases list of FAQs related to the 2019-nCoV

As novel coronavirus continues to claim lives and infect people in the thousands across the globe, the World Health Organization has come out with a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) concerning the deadly disease.

Let’s take a look at them.

Q: What is coronavirus?

A: It is a large family of viruses found in both humans and animals. The ones infecting humans can cause illnesses such as the common cold and fever or escalate to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Q: What is “novel” coronavirus then?

A: It is a new (novel) strain of the coronavirus, which is now being referred to as the 2019-nCoV. This strain was not known to mankind until its outbreak was reported from Wuhan in China, towards the fag end of 2019.

Q: Is novel coronavirus same as SARS?

A: Though it is from the same virus family, it is not the same.

Q: How dangerous is it?

A: Just like most respiratory illnesses, a 2019-nCoV infection gives runny nose, sore throat, fever, etc. However, its effect can be more severe on some people where it leads to acute pneumonia and severe breathing issues. At times, it can be fatal, especially if the patient is old, has pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, etc.

Q: Can humans get infected with the 2019-nCoV from an animal?

A: When the SARS epidemic broke out in 2002, investigations revealed it spread through civet cats to humans in China. Similarly, in 2012, MERS-CoV spread from camels to humans in Saudi Arabia. Several strains of the pathogen are present in animals, which have not infected humans yet.

The animal source of the 2019-nCoV has not been found yet. However, this does not mean it can spread through your pet or any animal. As of now, it is suspected that this strain spread from an animal source in Wuhan’s live animal market. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, you could avoid direct contact with animals while visiting livestock markets.

It is advisable to avoid the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products. Raw meat, milk, etc should also be handled with caution to ensure there is no cross-contamination.

Q: Can the 2019-nCoV be transmitted from person to person?

A: The disease spreads through close physical contact with infected persons at the household, workplace, medical facilities, and the like.

Q: How can I protect myself?

A: Keep yourself up to date with the latest information on the virus (available on the WHO website), and follow the simple steps listed below:a) Wash your hands often or sanitise it with an alcohol-based hand rub.b) Keep a distance of at least three feet from people who have a fever or are sneezing and coughing.c) Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. Our hands get exposed to multiple surfaces that may have traces of the virus. If you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, you will end up transferring the virus to yourself.

d) Seek medical help immediately if you exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. Inform your doctor if you have been to China recently or encountered someone who has.

Q: Does it help to wear a mask? If so, how to use it and when to dispose of it?

A: Wearing a surgical mask may help limit the spread, but this is not enough. Other preventive measures should be followed simultaneously. It is important to wash one’s hands with soap and water before wearing a mask.

The masks need to be replaced as soon as they feel damp. Do not repeat single-use masks.

While taking off a mask, do it from the back. Discard it in a closed bin right away and wash your hands thoroughly again.

Q: Who are the people susceptible to contracting the disease?

A: People living or travelling in areas where the 2019-nCoV virus is already in circulation run a risk of contracting it. Since it is circulating in China now, most people infected are from the country or those who were staying there or had visited. The colleagues and kin of people visiting or residing in China also are susceptible to get infected.

Health workers who are attending to infected persons are exposed to the novel coronavirus too and must exercise caution.

Q: How long does the virus survive on surfaces?

A: Researchers are yet to find out how long the 2019-nCoV virus survives on surfaces. Preliminary analysis suggests it can survive for a few hours.

Q: What’s the difference between 2019-nCoV infection and common cold?

A: People with 2019-nCoV infection or the flu, exhibit similar respiratory symptoms. However, these are caused by different viruses. It is often difficult to decipher if a person is suffering from common cold or coronavirus, which is laboratory tests are necessary to confirm 2019-nCoV infection.

Q: How long is the incubation period?

Sometimes it might take a novel coronavirus infection one to 12.5 days to exhibit clinical symptoms. At an average, the incubation period is five to six days, but it is advisable to stay cautious for two weeks at least, after exposure to infected persons, surfaces, etc.

Q: Can 2019-nCoV be contracted from someone who doesn’t exhibit any symptom?

A: Recent reports suggest it is possible to get infected with 2019-nCoV from a person who may be infected but not showing significant symptoms. However, as per available data, it is people showing symptoms who are spreading it the most.

Q: Is it safe to receive parcels from China or other places where the virus is present?

A: Yes. Coronaviruses do not survive for long on objects such as letters or packages.

Q: Are antibiotics effective in preventing/ treating nCoV?

A: No, antibiotics help fight bacterial infections. 2019-nCoV is a virus; therefore, antibiotics won’t help in preventing or treating it.

Q: Are there medicines to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus?