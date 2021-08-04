MARKET NEWS

August 04, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala, says state Health Minister Veena George

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities. An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded
in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent, according to the data. Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
  • August 04, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Not necessary to keep 25% doses for private sector, supply only what they buy: Centre tells jab makers

    The Centre has told the vaccine manufacturers that they do not need to keep 25 percent of their produce for private manufacturers and can supply to them only as much they buy, giving the rest of the doses to the government. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament in an oral answer on August 3 that it is not necessary for the manufacturers to give 25 percent doses in the private quota.

    News18 was the first to report on July 28 that the government was planning to reduce the 25 percent quota of vaccination supply for private hospitals, given their subdued response, and procure more on its end for supplies to states which have been asking for more doses citing their higher capacity to vaccinate people. News18 had reported that private sector was unable to pick 25 percent of the supplies and this was hindering pace of the vaccination drive.

    “We have seen in one month that in the private sector, 25 percent vaccines are not being utilized. Only 7-9 percent of the vaccines are being used in the private sector. So we have decided that vaccines not being utilised in the private hospitals be given in the government quota. Government has told all the companies … that it is not necessary to give 25 percent vaccines in the private quota.

    Give private hospitals as much as they buy, rest the government will take their supplies,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament. A question was posed to the health minister by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi, who asked if the government was planning to reduce the 25 percent vaccine quota for private hospitals as they were not able to utilise it and if the left-over quota can be given instead to state governments.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George

    Despite a high number of daily positive cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was decreasing in the state. The number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled, she said during the Question Hour session in the Assembly.

    "The hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy have decreased in the state now-a--days. That means, the severity of the disease is decreasing," George pointed out. The Health Minister also said the department is now assessing the impact of "break-through infection" and "reinfection" among people. "We are examining whether people are experiencing vaccine breakthrough infection ( a COVID case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated) and reinfection ( a person, who was infected and recovered, is infected again)," she said.

    As per a recent survey conducted by the Health Department, the reinfection rate has decreased remarkably. However, vaccine breakthrough infection is happening in the state, she said, quoting the survey. Rejecting opposition criticism, George told the House that if a person died of COVID-19, it would be recorded as such.

    The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said, adding that no comparison had been made so far between the pandemic death figures of the Health and Local Self Government Departments. The southern state, on Tuesday, reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,103 after 148 more deaths.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pondy clocks 120 new Covid 19 cases

    Puducherry posted 120 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last twenty -four hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, raising the overall tally to 1,21,252. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5868 samples and they are spread over Puducherry 85, Karaikal 15, Yanam 2 and Mahe 18. There were 907 active cases of whom 162 were in hospitals and the remaining 745 were in home isolation. Three more persons, all women, succumbed to the infection raising the toll to 1798.

    Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said 15,19,276 samples have been tested so far and it was found that 12,99,072 out of them were negative. Mohan Kumar said while 95 patients were discharged after recovery today the overall recoveries were 1,18,547. Test positivity rate was 2.04 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.77 percent respectively.

    The health department has vaccinated 37,867 health care workers and 23,973 front line workers so far. The Director said that 5.11 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated. In all 7.18 lakh people have been vaccinated against pandemic in the Union Territory.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No death due to oxygen shortage at Jaipur Golden Hospital, police tells court

    Delhi Police told a court on August 3 that the death of 21 COVID-19 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital in April was not caused by oxygen shortage, a claim which contradicts the hospital’s stand. In the same status filed by the police before the court, the hospital has stated that there was a link between inadequate oxygen supply and deaths of the patients as no oxygen was supplied to them for 30 hours despite several alerts.

    As many as 21 in-patients died at the hospital on the intervening night of April 23-24 allegedly due to lack of oxygen as it waited for the supply to be replenished. “On scrutiny of death summaries of all deceased persons, it revealed that no death of any patient caused due to shortage of oxygen,” the police stated in the status report on a plea seeking FIR against the hospital for deaths. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal told Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal that as the allegations are against doctors and medical staff, the opinion regarding any medical negligence has been sought from Delhi Medical Council.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 48 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

    With more than 51.51 lakh Covid vaccines administered on Tuesday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed the 48 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a provisional report by 7 pm. The ministry said 29,43,889 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 3,87,076 in this category were given the second dose.

    Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 people in this category across 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five states-- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

    Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Greek swimmers ruled out after COVID-19 cases

    "Five of the twelve Greek artistic swimmers and the team officials who were staying at the Olympic Village had tested positive for COVID-19," Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee spokesperson Masa Takaya said at a briefing.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australian records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths amid Sydney outbreak

    An Australian man in his 20s died at home of COVID-19 in Sydney, authorities said on Wednesday, one of the country's youngest coronavirus deaths. The man, who was unvaccinated, was 13 days into home isolation after testing positive when his health deteriorated rapidly, authorities said, adding that he lived with one person who had been hospitalised with the virus.

    The death highlighted the risk from the virus and the importance of getting vaccinated, said health leaders, who have set a target of having half of Sydney's population inoculated before lifting the city's lockdown by a target date of Aug. 28. "It demonstrates again how this disease is lethal, how it affects people of all ages," said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital.

    The man's identity and how he caught the virus were not disclosed. He lived in southwest Sydney, the epicentre of an outbreak related to the Delta virus strain that has ravaged the country's most populous city for weeks. Of about 17 deaths from the virus since the flare-up began in June, nearly a third have been people at home, according to the government. The man's death was referred for a formal inquest, the authorities said. A woman in her 80s also died in a hospital in the past day, taking the national total to 927 since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Sydney reported 233 new cases, up from 199 a day earlier.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19 infected

    With reports of people getting infected even after being administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the West Bengal Health department has decided to strengthen the surveillance throughout the state and to prepare a chart of such individuals, an official said on Wednesday. The department is also planning to conduct genome sequencing on such patients to find out whether if they have had any genetic change in the strain of the coronavirus.

    According to the official, the decision to carry out such sequencing was taken keeping in mind warnings of experts about a possible third wave of the pandemic. "The genome sequencing tests must be done on the people who are affected with the virus even after being fully vaccinated. The primary objective is to find out whether if the vaccine has worked against the virus or if it has mutated," the official said, adding that sequencing would be done everywhere in the state.

    Incidentally, the district administrations in the northern districts of the state, where a few of such cases have been reported, have decided to carry out such sequencing, he added. Keeping in mind that a large number of people from neighbouring states often enter Bengal through northern corridors, the department has alerted the districts in the northern part of the state.

    "There has been strict surveillance in the districts of north Bengal since it has several entries... from neighbouring states so that Covid protocols are properly followed. We need to be on high alert about the warnings of a possible third wave,” he added.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 319 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 48,884

    Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 48,884 as 319 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 234, as no fresh casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region continued to remain at the top of the list of fresh infections with 88 new cases, followed by Papumpare (44), Lower Subansiri (35), East Siang (19), Lohit (16), Kamle and Tawang with 13 cases each, West Kameng and Namsai with 12 cases each and East Kameng (9).

    Fresh cases were also reported from Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Leparada, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Changlang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Pakke Kessang, Longding and Kra Daadi districts, the official said. Of the fresh cases, 296 were detected through rapid antigen test, 10 through RT-PCR and 13 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 136 people have symptoms of COVID-19. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,352 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 45,298 as 475 more patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 92.66 per cent while the active percentage stands at 6.86 and the positivity rate at 5.55 per cent, the official said. The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 944, followed by Lower Subansiri (318), Papumpare (288), West Kameng (203) and Lohit at 158 cases.

    Altogether, 9,52,988 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,746 on Tuesday, Jampa said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 8,64,240 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China mass testing shows virus cases at six-month high

    China on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant infections. Health authorities reported 71 domestic cases on Wednesday, the highest since January, as China battles its largest outbreak in months by testing entire cities and locking down millions. The official results of those tests have revealed a low caseload despite the outbreak spreading to dozens of major cities.

    Beijing had previously boasted of its success in crushing Covid-19, allowing the economy to rebound and normal life to return while swathes of the globe struggled to douse a pandemic that has killed more than four million people worldwide. But the latest outbreak is threatening that record with nearly 500 domestic cases reported since mid-July, when a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, was found.

    Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in 2019, reported its first local infections in over a year this week and said Tuesday it was “swiftly launching" testing of all 11 million residents. Long lines of residents waited at outdoor testing stations in the summer heat Tuesday, fanning themselves with paper forms while workers in hazmat suits took throat samples.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 44 districts have coronavirus case positivity rate of over 10%: Health Ministry

    There are 44 districts where the coronavirus case positivity rate is over 10 percent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, among others, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on August 3 said at a press briefing on India’s COVID-19 situation. The Health Ministry also said that the number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported has decreased in 222 districts. COVID-19 cases have increased in only 18 districts so far, including 10 districts of Kerala – which is currently the worst affected state by the pandemic. These 18 districts constitute 47.5 percent of India’s cases, Lav Agarwal said.

    As per Health Ministry data, on June 1 there were 279 districts where more than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported. This has come down to 57 districts now. The government official further said at the Health Ministry briefing that a total of 47.85 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India already, including 37.26 crore first doses and 10.59 crore second doses.

    He added: “We administered 19.6 lakh vaccine doses in May and 43.41 lakh doses in July. The total number of vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May.” Agarwal also pointed out that a few states have already got more than three crore vaccine doses, such as Uttar Pradesh (4.88 crore doses), Maharashtra (4.5 crore doses), and Gujarat (3.4 crore doses).

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

