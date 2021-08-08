MARKET NEWS

English
August 08, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally grows above 5.73 lakh with 986 new cases; 15 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.10 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.18 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,27,371 deaths. A total of 3,10,55,861 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,12,153 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.29 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent. Globally, more than 20.21 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 42.85 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.10 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • August 08, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Brazil reports 43,033 COVID cases, 990 deaths in 24 hours

    Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry has said. The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States. (Reuters)

  • August 08, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 749 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more fatalities

    West Bengal reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, which took the toll to 18,217, a health department bulletin said. The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,33,128 as 749 more people tested positive for the infection, it said. At least 791 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,04,326. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.12 percent. West Bengal now has 10,585 active cases, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • August 08, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam logs 986 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 5,73,532 yesterday as 986 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,372, a health bulletin said. Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Barpeta (69) and Nalbari (65). Golaghat district registered the highest number of new cases at three, followed by two deaths each in Biswanath, Jorhat and Nalbari districts, it said. The state now has 10,286 active cases, while 5,56,527 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,056 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.04 percent. (PTI)

  • August 08, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

