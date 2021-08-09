MARKET NEWS

English
August 09, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.40%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.10 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.18 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,27,371 deaths. A total of 3,10,55,861 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,12,153 active COVID-19 cases in the country,
which comprises 1.29 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent. Globally, more than 20.21 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 42.85 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.10 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • August 09, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BJP chief JP Nadda slams Opposition for 'baseless allegations' on vaccination drive

    BJP chief JP Nadda said the government managed the COVID-19 crisis effectively, while the Opposition behaved irresponsibly and made "baseless allegations" around vaccines and the ongoing inoculation drive. ` Nadda praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's in the state in tackling the pandemic.

    "So far, we have given 50 crore doses to people and by December, we will vaccinate 135 crore people of India. It is the largest and the fastest vaccination program in the world," Nadda said. On the second day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, he took part in an organisational meeting here with party workers which was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    They were welcomed by party workers who showered flower petals on them from Kheria airport till the venue of the organisational meet at a hotel in the city. Speaking at the meet, Nadda said the BJP government managed the COVID-19 crisis effectively, while the opposition parties behaved irresponsibly. He also added that some of the opposition leaders made baseless allegations about vaccines and called it a "BJP vaccine".

    "How such narrow-minded people (Opposition) will lead such a big state?" he said. Just as the vaccine was being rolled out in the country in January, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had called it the "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot. "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," Akhilesh Yadav had said.

    Nadda also lauded frontline and key workers. "I can feel doctors' mental situation while working during the coronavirus pandemic and I appreciate your valuable effort. I thank you for your efforts. We have lost many doctors during the COVID-19 crisis." Talking about tackling the future COVID-19 crisis, he said, "We are going to train 4 lakh volunteers for 2 lakh villages who would help health workers to tackle the future crisis of COVID." There were 385 medical colleges in the country in 2014 and now there are 532, he said, adding, there are 88,000 medical seats now as against 52,000 in 2014.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Anthony Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert hopes the Food and Drug Administration will begin giving full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end. And Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the potential move would spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

    The Biden administration has said the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local government as well as businesses to consider such mandates. Fauci told NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday that “mandates at the local level need to be done” to help curb the spread of the virus. Fauci's comments come as the Biden administration is weighing what levers it can push to encourage more unvaccinated Americans to get their shots as the delta variant continues to surge through much of the United States.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    India reports 35,499 new cases in last 24 hours; Active caseload currently 4,02,188. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.40% ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports 35,499 new cases in last 24 hours; Active caseload currently 4,02,188. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.40%

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated umrah pilgrims

    Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage, authorities said Sunday, a move that will boost an economy hit by the Covid pandemic. Nearly 18 months after it closed its borders to battle coronavirus, Saudi Arabia will from Monday begin "gradually receiving umrah requests from various countries", the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

    The umrah can be undertaken at any time and usually draws millions from around the globe, unlike the annual hajj, which abled-bodied Muslims who have the means must perform at least once in their lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom that rake in a combined $12 billion annually.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam minister Atul Bora tests positive for COVID-19

    Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was hospitalised on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I request all those who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he tweeted. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, party sources said. 

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Israel sees high demand for 3rd vaccine shots

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine shot as protection from the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Bennett pointed to government statistics Sunday showing that more than 420,000 Israelis older than 60 have received a booster shot, more than a third of the total targeted population. Bennett said the number is expected to grow to half a million people by the end of the day.

    The prime minister spoke after a weekly Cabinet meeting. Israel is seeing a rising number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, almost all of them infected with the highly contagious delta variant. The government has reinstituted its mask mandate for indoor settings and is weighing more restrictions. Israel became a world leader in vaccinating against the virus during its initial public campaign, About 5.4 million of the country’s 9.3 million people have received two vaccine doses.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 58 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

    Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,772 in the state on Sunday, according to an official statement. The death toll remained unchanged at 22,773 with no fresh fatality linked to the disease being reported in the last 24 hours, the the UP government said in the statement.

    Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 20 were reported from Kushinagar, followed by five from Prayagraj. In the past 24 hours, 49 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 16,85,406 in the state, the statement read. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 593, it added. According to the statement, a total of 6.74 crore samples in the state have so far been tested for the detection of COVID-19, including over 2.54 lakh in the last 24 hours. 

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh reports 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 2,458 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases: 19,949 

    Total recoveries: 19,48,828 

    Death toll: 13,531

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 1,598 new positive cases, 1,914 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Karnataka reports 1,598 new positive cases, 1,914 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 23,930 and total positive cases at 29,18,525.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delta variant found in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing by Delhi govt in last 3 months

    The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 percent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the Delhi government in the last three months, according to official data. At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid management policies for the capital, the health department shared that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3 percent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

    In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 percent and 88.6 percent of the samples, respectively. In April, it was found in 53.9 percent of the samples. The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far. The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples.

    Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation. The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries. It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infectied lakhs and killed thousands in the country. The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 16

    The Goa government extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 16. The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order. In the order issued, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16. A detailed order, however, is awaited.

    The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened. The state has been reporting around a hundred COVID-19 cases everyday over the last few days. The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | New Orleans Jazz Fest cancelled again due to COVID-19

    With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival won''t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.
    The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned. “We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year''s dates are April 29-May 8.

    Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded. Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It''s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

