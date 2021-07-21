Biogen Alzheimer's drug slow to take off as US Medicare wrestles with coverage

U.S. hospitals that were expected to be early adopters of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug have treated only a handful of patients since its early June approval as they wait for the first payments from the government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called Aduhelm, based on limited evidence that it might slow a decline in cognitive function in people with the memory-robbing disease.

Some prominent doctors, hospitals and health insurers have criticized the FDA decision and said they will not offer the drug. The agency itself has invited an outside investigation into its decision-making process.

Other leading institutions, including in Michigan, Florida and Rhode Island, were eager to make the therapy available to patients in the hope it will provide a benefit, but told Reuters this week they are proceeding slowly while Medicare determines how it will cover Aduhelm, initially priced at about $56,000 per year.

Medicare has launched a nine-month process to set standardized national terms for Aduhelm coverage that may seek to limit its use.

For now, the government health plan is processing claims for the drug on a case-by-case basis. The first centers to use the drug as a commercial product said those claims have not yet been paid.

"Medicare does this very, very rarely for drugs and issues these coverage restrictions, again, very rarely," said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Brigham and Women’s Hospital during an online interview presented jointly by The Forum at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Reuters. Kesselheim resigned as a member of the FDA advisory panel that reviewed Biogen's drug after the agency chose not to follow it recommendation against approval.

The slow uptake raises questions about the potential for 2021 sales for the treatment ahead of Biogen’s second-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

'BEING VERY CAUTIOUS'