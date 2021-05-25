Amid IMA-Baba Ramdev row, Haryana to distribute Patanjali 's Coronil kits among COVID-19 patients

Coronil launch (PC-Patanjali) File image

One lakh Patanjali Coronil kits will be distributed among coronavirus patients in Haryana free of cost, State Health Minister Anil Vij said on May 24.

He further said that half of the cost of these kits has been borne by Patanjali and the other half by the Haryana government’s ‘COVID Relief Fund’.

The Coronil kit contains three items– Coronil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila.



हरियाणा में कोविड मरीजों के बीच एक लाख पतंजलि की कोरोनिल किट मुफ्त बांटी जाएंगी । कोरोनिल का आधा खर्च पतंजलि ने और आधा हरियाणा सरकार के कोविड राहत कोष ने वहन किया है।

— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 24, 2021

Baba Ramdev in his response has also asked other state and central governments to join the initiative.

Anil Vij's announcement has come amid a row between Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s and IMA on his comments against allopathy medicines.

After having been forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yoga guru Ramdev on May 24 asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) 25 questions if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

Earlier in February, the IMA had taken strong objection to Patanjali's claims that Coronil is the first evidence-based medicine for the coronavirus. It had asked Vardhan whether the release of the "falsely fabricated unscientific product" was justified.

Patanjal, on February 19, had said that Coronil had received certification from Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO scheme.

But later Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement saying, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India."

Meanwhile, Haryana on May 24 recorded 95 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 7,607, while 3,757 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,41,785.

The total number of active cases stands at 38,119 while the overall recovery so far has reached 6,96,059, according to the health department's daily bulletin. The positivity rate is 8.52 percent while the recovery rate is 93.84 percent, the bulletin added.