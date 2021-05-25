Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after 40 days

May 25, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Merger of GST slabs to take time, Council to discuss tax on vaccines: Report

Planned merger of the 12 percent and 18 percent goods and services (GST) taxes into a universal slab rate is likely to be delayed, sources told Mint. As per the report, the plan to merge the slabs is “under construction for several months” and would require a “change in design of the GST structure itself and impact some goods”, one state government source said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. Three sources told the paper that talks between state governments and the Centre are on, and discussions to extend the GST compensation cess levied on items such as cars are also on. Notably, the new merged rate is expected to be between 12-18 percent and could increase tax burden on items currently charged 12 percent, while reducing burden on those in the 18 percent range.

Likely items to be impacted include processed food, medical grade oxygen and medical grade equipment, it added. The matter is expected to be among the priority discussions during the GST Council meeting on May 28, amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. There are also expectations that the GST Council will set rates for COVID-19 vaccines during the meeting. One of the sources said that the meeting’s agenda will be ready by May 25 and this meeting is likely to be a lengthy affair, it added.