May 25, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after 40 days

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.84 crores (19,84,43,550), says Union Health Ministry

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511. The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data. According to the Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases. This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. Of them, 20,58,112 samples were tested on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,85,38,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16. On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • May 25, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Around 500 cases of black fungus in Delhi, injections in short supply, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there are around 500 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in Delhi and the city has been grappling with a shortage of Amphotericin-B injection used in its treatment. "We have set up dedicated centres for the treatment of black fungus at Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital but we do not have drugs.... We did not get the injections on Sunday," he told reporters.

    Four to five injections per patient per day are used in the treatment of the fungal infection. There are around 500 cases of black fungus in Delhi at present, he said, adding Delhi has been receiving around 400 to 500 injections per day. The central government has been distributing the injection among states. There is a severe shortage of this drug in the market and its production should be ramped up, the chief minister said.

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre coordinating deals with Pfizer and Moderna, says health ministry

    The Centre is “coordinating deals” with vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna and would “soon decide on allocation of doses” to states, a top health ministry official has said. The remarks come after Delhi and Punjab governments said the two American pharma giants refused vaccine deals with them, insisting they would only have direct sale agreements with the Government of India.

    Union health ministry secretary Lav Agarwal said the Centre was coordinating with vaccine manufacturers and facilitating them in two ways – regulatory and procurement-related, Mint reported. “Whether it is Pfizer or Moderna, at the central level, we have been coordinating with them and are facilitating them in two ways—one is the regulatory facilitation in terms of approval and the second is procurement-related facilitation,” Mint quoted Agarwal as saying.

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from May 25

    The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age will commence from Tuesday across Telangana. According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to begin the second vaccination programme from today. "The CM has asked people who have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine and are eligible for the second one to walk into the government vaccination centre nearby and get it," the release issued on Monday night said.

    On May 16, the government said it was suspending the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of Covaxin vaccine and non- receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It has alreadysuspendedthevaccinationof the first dose and did not even start administering people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks. The CM has instructed state FinanceMinister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the "super spreaders" of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Merger of GST slabs to take time, Council to discuss tax on vaccines: Report

    Planned merger of the 12 percent and 18 percent goods and services (GST) taxes into a universal slab rate is likely to be delayed, sources told Mint. As per the report, the plan to merge the slabs is “under construction for several months” and would require a “change in design of the GST structure itself and impact some goods”, one state government source said.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. Three sources told the paper that talks between state governments and the Centre are on, and discussions to extend the GST compensation cess levied on items such as cars are also on. Notably, the new merged rate is expected to be between 12-18 percent and could increase tax burden on items currently charged 12 percent, while reducing burden on those in the 18 percent range.

    Likely items to be impacted include processed food, medical grade oxygen and medical grade equipment, it added. The matter is expected to be among the priority discussions during the GST Council meeting on May 28, amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. There are also expectations that the GST Council will set rates for COVID-19 vaccines during the meeting. One of the sources said that the meeting’s agenda will be ready by May 25 and this meeting is likely to be a lengthy affair, it added.

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra lockdown to be extended? State Cabinet to take call soon

    Maharashtra government is mulling extension of the lockdown by another week. The lockdown in the western state was slated to end on June 1. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is undecided over when it should start easing restrictions – on June 1 or June 7. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the state Cabinet meeting on May 26, news reports suggest.

    The state, worst-affected by the pandemic in India, had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in early April to curb the further spread of COVID-19. Imposition of those restrictions was subsequently extended multiple times. The ‘reopening’ process is likely to happen in four phases. The first phase will see reopening of shops selling non-essential products and services in a staggered manner. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for now. Mumbai’s suburban local train services will resume for general public only in the last phase of reopening.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer to supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments, supra-national organisatons

    Pfizer Inc would supply its COVID-19 vaccine only to the central governments and supra-national organisations, the American pharmaceutical giant said on May 24. The company's refusal to supply Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to non-federal administrative bodies comes as a setback to the provincial governments, including in India, who were planning direct procurement.

    A number of Indian states hit by the second COVID-19 wave, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka, were exploring the option of directly importing the vaccines from the top global manufacturers. "Pfizer will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supranational organisations for deployment in national immunization programs," the company said.

    Supranational entities include the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is co-leading the COVAX vaccination programme to provide doses to low-income countries. "Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance," the statement issued by Pfizer added.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Lockdown extended till June 1 in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

    The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday extended till June 01 the COVID-induced lockdown that has been in force for nearly a month and was to be effective till Tuesday. An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his official twitter handle. "The lockdown has had a good impact and there has been a decline in the corona contagion. Hence, a decision has been taken to continue with the lockdown till June 01", Kumar tweeted after chairing a high level meeting convened to review the pandemic situation in the state, which was attended by members of his cabinet and top officials.

    Lockdown was first clamped with effect from May 5, till May 10, after the state was rattled by an unprecedented spurt in COVID 19 cases and fatalities. It was subsequently extended till May 25. The restrictions include suspension of almost all business activities. Shops dealing in essential items have been allowed to do business for four hours from 6 am to 10 am in the morning. Strict measures are being taken, including police crackdown, to prevent people from flouting the rules and those found to be flagrantly violating these are being booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemics Act.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports less than 2 lakh cases for first time in about 40 days

    India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511. The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases.

    This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. Of them, 20,58,112 samples were tested on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,85,38,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16. On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bharat Biotech to expedite Covaxin WHO emergency listing with govt backing

    Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will expedite the process of seeking WHO's emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin with the backing of the Indian government, sources told Moneycontrol. They told Moneycontrol that Covaxin meets the criteria laid out by the World Health Organization (WHO) for issuing emergency use listing, and approval is expected in the second half of 2021.

    According to WHO, Bharat Biotech had submitted an expression of interest (EOI) on April 19 for EUL. The global body has sought more information from the Indian company. The pre-submission meeting is planned for May-June. Pre-submission meetings provide guidance before submission of the dossier, as well as an opportunity for the applicant to meet WHO medicines assessors, who will be involved in evaluating their product.

    The pre-submission meeting will be followed by acceptance of the dossier for review, following which WHO gives a targeted action date or anticipated decision date. According to WHO, only COVID-19 vaccines that have undergone phase IIb or phase III studies and have been submitted to the NRA (National Regulatory Agency) of record, are in the consideration. WHO decision on listing will not be made until the NRA of record has authorized the vaccine.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Business resumption drops further as lockdowns continue; vaccination essential for recovery, says Nomura

    Continuing lockdowns in several states have led to a further decline in business resumption, and economic activity has now dipped to levels seen in June last year, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. Using a proprietary index of gauging activity deployed since the national lockdown last year, Nomura said the worst hit to the activity will occur in May, followed by a sequential improvement in June.

    "Lockdowns look to spill into June, but a few states are announcing a slow rollback of restrictions as their virus caseloads fall, which suggests a sequential improvement in activity in June,” the brokerage said. The business resumption index slipped to 60 for the week ended May 23, down from 63 in the previous reporting week, it said, adding that these levels were last seen in June 2020.

    Both mobility and non-mobility sectors have been hit, it said, pointing out that Google’s workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices fell by 5-6 percentage points, while the Apple driving index bottomed and rose by 3.4 percentage points. Power demand continued to contract, down by 5 percent, while the labour participation rate moderated to 39.4 percent from 40.5 percent, with the unemployment rate up to 14.7 percent from 14.4 percent last week, near its one-year high.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | WHO says 'more information' required from Bharat Biotech for emergency use listing of Covaxin

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that "more information" is "required" from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19. The latest "Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process" guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that "More information required". A pre-submission meeting is expected "to be planned May-June 2021," the guidance document said.

    According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely. Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency.

  • May 25, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi received 1.5 lakh Covishield doses for 45 plus age group: AAP MLA Atishi

    Delhi has received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group, while there is no stock of Covaxin available for this category, AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said the stock of Covishield can now last up to 14 days. "However, there are no Covaxin stocks available. It is worrying since there are many people who have received the first dose and are due for their second." "If they don't receive the second dose within the stipulated time period, even the first dose would be considered wasted," she said. There are no vaccine doses available for the 18-44 age group, she added.

