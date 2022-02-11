Aarogya Setu app is now integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

National Health Authority under flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), on February 11, announced integration with Aarogya Setu, saying that the move takes the benefits of 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account number to the Aarogya Setu user base and beyond.

Under the ABDM, a user can generate their unique ABHA number which can then be used to link their existing and new medical records including doctor prescriptions, lab reports and hospital records.

Users can share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services while maintaining a common pool of medical history.

R S Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority said that Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a wide usage of the mobile application.

“As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good. With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent,” he said.

Creation of ABHA is the start, and the agency will soon roll out expanded services which will enable the users to view user’s digital health records as well, Sharma added.

Aarogya Setu app has nearly 21.4 crore users.

It is presently for COVID-19 related contact tracing to check risk factor, ICMR-guidelines based self-assessment, COVID vaccine booking, certificate download and status check, generating e-Pass, search for ICMR-approved labs providing COVID-19 testing facilities, helpline contacts and other COVID-19 statistics and updates.