Harsh Goenka weighs in on India's 'real Covid situation' with this meme

Harsh Goenka shared a meme on the third wave of Covid.

As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic rages in India with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus, every other household has at least one person who has cold and/or fever.

In the case of the Omicron variant, the symptoms appear to be less severe, as compared to the Delta strain. A large number of people who have tested positive have been reporting symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat and fever.

However, with cold weather in most parts of the country, many people, who may not have caught the virus, too are down with common cold and cough, setting off COVID-19 alarm bells.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who regularly tweets on topical issues, shared his two bits with a meme.



— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

“The real Covid situation and reactions in India,” he tweeted.

Putting a certain tally on the reported cases, the chairperson of RPG Enterprises’s meme attributed the rest of the break-up of figures to various reasons such as: “Thand lag gayi hai (caught a cold), badalte mausam ki wajah se bukhaar (fever due to weather change), regular viral fever, bass thodi si khaasi hai (just a bit of cough), thandi beer pee li thi (had chilled beer), garam sard ho gaya (sudden exposure to cold/heat).”

Since paracetamol tablets are the go-to medicines for most cases of fever and common cold, the consumption of popular paracetamol brand Dolo-650 has shot up, giving fodder to memes and jokes.

India reported over 2.82 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 18 per cent more than the previous day’s figure. So far, 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the country.