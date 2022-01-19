MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Harsh Goenka weighs in on India's 'real Covid situation' with this meme

With cold weather in most parts of the country, many people, who may not have caught COVID-19, too are down with common cold and cough, setting off alarm bells.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Harsh Goenka shared a meme on the third wave of Covid.

Harsh Goenka shared a meme on the third wave of Covid.


As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic rages in India with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus, every other household has at least one person who has cold and/or fever.

In the case of the Omicron variant, the symptoms appear to be less severe, as compared to the Delta strain. A large number of people who have tested positive have been reporting symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat and fever.

However, with cold weather in most parts of the country, many people, who may not have caught the virus, too are down with common cold and cough, setting off COVID-19 alarm bells.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who regularly tweets on topical issues, shared his two bits with a meme.

“The real Covid situation and reactions in India,” he tweeted.

Putting a certain tally on the reported cases, the chairperson of RPG Enterprises’s meme attributed the rest of the break-up of figures to various reasons such as: “Thand lag gayi hai (caught a cold), badalte mausam ki wajah se bukhaar (fever due to weather change), regular viral fever, bass thodi si khaasi hai (just a bit of cough), thandi beer pee li thi (had chilled beer), garam sard ho gaya (sudden exposure to cold/heat).”

Since paracetamol tablets are the go-to medicines for most cases of fever and common cold, the consumption of popular paracetamol brand Dolo-650 has shot up, giving fodder to memes and jokes.

India reported over 2.82 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 18 per cent more than the previous day’s figure. So far, 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the country.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Dolo 650 #Harsh Goenka #Omicron
first published: Jan 19, 2022 06:27 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.