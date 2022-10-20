English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns | Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slams German airline: ‘Takes Indian customers for granted’

    Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slammed Lufthansa for poor customer service, saying the airline left passengers stranded at Istanbul Airport for more than 30 hours.

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    October 20, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
    Music composer Ricky Kej was stranded at Istanbul Airport (Image credit: @rickykej/Twitter)

    Music composer Ricky Kej was stranded at Istanbul Airport (Image credit: @rickykej/Twitter)


    Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slammed Lufthansa for poor customer service after a medical emergency left passengers stranded at a Turkish airport for over 31 hours. Kej alleged that his Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru was forced to land in Istanbul due to a medical emergency on board, but the airline left other passengers stuck at the airport with no explanation.

    Over 300 people on the Lufthansa flight to Bengaluru – mainly Indians – were left to fend for themselves as the airline did not provide them with accommodation, lounge access, luggage or even an explanation, Kej alleged.

    He slammed the flag carrier of Germany for its callous approach towards Indian customers, writing: “Can’t believe how Lufthansa takes Indian customers for granted. My Frnkfurt-Blore flight landed last evening 7pm in Istanbul for medical emergency. 17 hours later - no hotel, no staff, no explanation, 300 passengers stranded, no info whatsoever.”


    Hours later, there was no Lufthansa employee in sight, said Ricky Kej. He shared an update after being stuck for 27 hours at the Istanbul airport.

    “27 hours -still stranded in Istanbul Airport,” he wrote. “Lufthansa airline obviously suffering from existential Crisis. Being called Racists, complacent, incapable, indifferent, evil, while 380 passengers - mainly Indian, are treated as homeless. No hotel, no lounge, no access to luggage.”

    Close

    Related stories

    As per his last update, Kej and other passengers had spent over 31 hours stuck at the airport with no communication from Lufthansa.

    Kej has earlier called out IndiGo after finding an insect on his flight, as well as the “chaotic” scenes at Bengaluru airport.
    Tags: #Istanbul #Lufthansa #Ricky Kej
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 03:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.