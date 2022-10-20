Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slams German airline: ‘Takes Indian customers for granted’

Music composer Ricky Kej was stranded at Istanbul Airport (Image credit: @rickykej/Twitter)

Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej slammed Lufthansa for poor customer service after a medical emergency left passengers stranded at a Turkish airport for over 31 hours. Kej alleged that his Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru was forced to land in Istanbul due to a medical emergency on board, but the airline left other passengers stuck at the airport with no explanation.

Over 300 people on the Lufthansa flight to Bengaluru – mainly Indians – were left to fend for themselves as the airline did not provide them with accommodation, lounge access, luggage or even an explanation, Kej alleged.



Can't believe how @lufthansa takes Indian customers for granted. My Frnkfurt-Blore flight landed last evening 7pm in Istanbul for medical emergency. 17 hours later - no hotel, no staff, no explanation, 300 passengers stranded, no info whatsoever. @AmbAckermann @GermanCG_BLR

He slammed the flag carrier of Germany for its callous approach towards Indian customers, writing: “Can’t believe how Lufthansa takes Indian customers for granted. My Frnkfurt-Blore flight landed last evening 7pm in Istanbul for medical emergency. 17 hours later - no hotel, no staff, no explanation, 300 passengers stranded, no info whatsoever.”

Hours later, there was no Lufthansa employee in sight, said Ricky Kej. He shared an update after being stuck for 27 hours at the Istanbul airport.

“27 hours -still stranded in Istanbul Airport,” he wrote. “Lufthansa airline obviously suffering from existential Crisis. Being called Racists, complacent, incapable, indifferent, evil, while 380 passengers - mainly Indian, are treated as homeless. No hotel, no lounge, no access to luggage.”



27 hours -still stranded in Istanbul Airport. @lufthansa airline obviously suffering from existential Crisis. Being called Racists, complacent, incapable, indifferent, evil, while 380 passengers - mainly Indian, are treated as homeless. No hotel, no lounge, no access to luggage. pic.twitter.com/XFJBfUKvdq — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 19, 2022



As per his last update, Kej and other passengers had spent over 31 hours stuck at the airport with no communication from Lufthansa.

Kej has earlier called out IndiGo after finding an insect on his flight, as well as the “chaotic” scenes at Bengaluru airport.