Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google rebrands Pixel 3 Lite variants to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The devices were first spotted by XDA Developers in the Android Q beta 1 code.

Pranav Hegde
Technology giant Google would be launching lite variants of its flagship device - Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, according to online reports. While these reports were backed by multiple several leaks, a new report suggests that the devices would be launched as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Google released Android Q beta 1 for Pixel devices late Wednesday. In the beta code, it was found that Google would be renaming and launching the devices as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Earlier, it was speculated that the devices would be launched as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite.

Spotted first by XDA Developers, the report states that in the Android Q beta 1 code, there are mentions of codenames— Sargo and Bonito. The Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite were previously rumoured to have these codenames.

XDA Developers found the codenames in a class in the ConnectivityMonitor app of Android Q beta 1 code. They also found a reference to Sargo in the Google Camera App, which mentions Pixel 3a XL.

The devices were previously spotted on US FCC listings and are said to be launched in Spring 2019. Both the Lite variants supposedly have the same design as that of its premium models. The Pixel 3a would sport a 5.5-inch display whereas the Pixel 3a XL is said to have a 6-inch screen. The smaller Lite variant is speculated to run on Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage whereas a Snapdragon 710 chipset would power the 3a XL. There is no information on the RAM and storage options of the Pixel 3a XL.

Both Lite variants are said to have the same camera as of the Pixel 3, which is a single 12.2MP sensor at the back. The would even share the same batteries as their premium models, which are 2,915 mAh and 3,430 mAh respectively. These devices are said to undercut the price of iPhone XR and Samsung S10e at around $600. 
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #gadgets #Google #Pixel 3 #Pixel 3 Lite #Pixel 3 XL #Pixel 3 XL Lite #Pixel 3a #Pixel 3a XL #Technology

