Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite variants spotted on US FCC listings

A total of eight devices were seen being listed on the FCC filings, reported by 9t05Google

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Google is rumoured to be launching the Lite variants of its current flagship devices - The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. According to a report, the two devices were spotted on the FCC filings on Monday.

A total of eight devices were seen being listed on the FCC filings, reports 9t05Google. These were G020A, G020B, G020C, G020D, G020E, G020F, G020G and G020H. Out of these, two devices namely G020C and G020G are said to be US-bound devices, whereas others are for different international markets.

These filing numbers are just two devices that Google would offer based on various storage, colour, and size options. Further, the model numbers of these devices align with the previous Pixel phones and also reveal that the device runs on Android v9.0

Based on previous reports, Google would be launching a less-expensive version of its current flagship model. Both the ‘Lite’ variants are said to share the same design with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The significant differentiator between the Lite and the flagship variants would be the processors.

Both the Lite variants are tipped to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or 710 SoC that would be paired with 4GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. The Pixel 3 Lite is said to have a 5.5-inch display whereas the larger Lite model would have a 6-inch screen.

Both the Lite variants would borrow the same camera unit (12.2 MP) and the battery (2,915 mAh and 3,430 mAh) from the original flagships. 

Google is said to price the Lite variants around the $600 mark, cheaper than the premium models. They could be launched during the Google I/O event that would happen in May.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:53 pm

