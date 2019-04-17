Google partners with Marvel's Avengers to launch new Pixel device on May 7

Rumours of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been doing several rounds on the internet. Google has now teased a new video which hints the launch of these upcoming Lite variants that would be revealed on May 7 at the Google I/O.

Google has uploaded the teaser on a dedicated page on its Play Store. The teaser video’s preview reads a message as “Help is on its way. On May 7, something big is coming to the Pixel universe”.

Google has partnered with Marvel Universe for the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame. The search engine giant has created special AR Emojis of the superheroes which will be available only on Pixel devices via Playground.

The new AR emojis are bundled in the Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame pack and would include Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor among others.

Details of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have leaked several times in the past. The company accidentally confirmed the launch of these Lite Pixel devices on the Google Play Developer Console. Both the devices were spotted on US FCC listings that revealed their model numbers and codenames. They share the same design as their premium counterparts.

The Pixel 3a codenamed as Sargo would sport a 5.6-inch display with a pixel density of 440 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2220. The smaller Pixel device would have a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It would have a 2,915 mAh battery, same as the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, would feature a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 and a pixel density of 400 PPI. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC would power the bigger Lite variant, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It would have a bigger battery capacity of 3,430 mAh.

Both the devices would take the same 12.2MP camera from the premium Pixel 3 smartphones.