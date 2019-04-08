App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google accidentally confirms the launch of Pixel 3a, 3a XL, specs revealed online

The listings were removed after some time, but screenshots of the same have been uploaded on Reddit and Imgur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Google has reportedly confirmed the launch of Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The company seems to have accidentally leaked the details on Google Play Developer Console which gave out certain specifications of the Lite Pixel variants.

Rumours of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been doing rounds for months now.

The devices were previously named as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. After Android Q beta 1, the code has mentions of Sargo and Bonito which were also referred to as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The affordable variants were reportedly stated to be priced at EUR 450, competing directly with OnePlus 7. In the latest news, both variants were spotted on the device catalog of Google Play Developer Console.

related news

The listings were removed after some time, but screenshots of the same have been uploaded on Reddit and Imgur. These images reveal that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been codenamed as Sargo and Bonito, as reported previously. 

Starting with the Pixel 3a, the screenshot reveals that it would have a 5.6-inch display with a pixel density of 440 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2220. The phone would have 4GB RAM and run on Android 9.0.

The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, would have a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 and a pixel density of 400 PPI. The device would also have 4GB RAM and run on Android 9.0

Other specifications leaked previously state that the Pixel 3a would be powered by a Snapdragon 675 whereas the Snapdragon 710 SoC would power the Pixel 3a XL. They would have the same 12MP camera as their premium counterparts.

Even the batteries on either smartphone would be identical to their respective premium variants. The Pixel 3a would have a 2,915 mAh battery whereas the 3a XL would house a 3,430 mAh battery.

The accidental leak suggests that Google would launch the Lite variants during the Google I/O developer event to be held on May 7. 
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Google #Google Pixel #Google Pixel 3a #Google Pixel 3a XL

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Madras High Court Cancels Land Acquisition Proceedings for Salem Natio ...

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.