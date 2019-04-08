Google accidentally confirms the launch of Pixel 3a, 3a XL, specs revealed online

Google has reportedly confirmed the launch of Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The company seems to have accidentally leaked the details on Google Play Developer Console which gave out certain specifications of the Lite Pixel variants.

Rumours of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been doing rounds for months now.

The devices were previously named as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. After Android Q beta 1, the code has mentions of Sargo and Bonito which were also referred to as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The affordable variants were reportedly stated to be priced at EUR 450, competing directly with OnePlus 7. In the latest news, both variants were spotted on the device catalog of Google Play Developer Console.

The listings were removed after some time, but screenshots of the same have been uploaded on Reddit and Imgur. These images reveal that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been codenamed as Sargo and Bonito, as reported previously.

Starting with the Pixel 3a, the screenshot reveals that it would have a 5.6-inch display with a pixel density of 440 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2220. The phone would have 4GB RAM and run on Android 9.0.

The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, would have a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 and a pixel density of 400 PPI. The device would also have 4GB RAM and run on Android 9.0

Other specifications leaked previously state that the Pixel 3a would be powered by a Snapdragon 675 whereas the Snapdragon 710 SoC would power the Pixel 3a XL. They would have the same 12MP camera as their premium counterparts.

Even the batteries on either smartphone would be identical to their respective premium variants. The Pixel 3a would have a 2,915 mAh battery whereas the 3a XL would house a 3,430 mAh battery.

The accidental leak suggests that Google would launch the Lite variants during the Google I/O developer event to be held on May 7.