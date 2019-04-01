Google Pixel 3a to be priced at EUR 450, may compete with OnePlus 7

There have been many rumours about Google working on the Lite variants of its current flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Upon the release of Android Q beta 1, it was found out that Google is indeed working on the Lite variants called Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Latest reports are now indicating at the price and colour variants of the upcoming Pixel branded mid-range smartphone.

According to WinFuture, Google would launch the Pixel 3a starting at EUR 450 (roughly Rs 31,100) and the 3a XL will be slightly more expensive. The Lite variants would have only one variant with a 64GB internal storage option.





There would be no expandable storage on either of the smartphone. The smartphones would be launched in three colour options namely, Black, White, and Iris. The Iris colour option would have a gradient finish from blue to violet.

Other details available on the toned down versions of the Pixel 3 include a 5.6-inch OLED display for the Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 3a XL is expected to sport a 6-inch OLED display.

The 3a is said to have a mid-level Snapdragon 675 whereas Snapdragon 710 SoC would power the Pixel 3a XL. They would have the same 12MP camera as their premium counterparts.

Even the batteries on either smartphone would be identical to their respective premium variants. The Pixel 3a would have a 2,915 mAh battery whereas the 3a XL would house a 3,430 mAh battery.

The devices are expected to be running on Android 9 unless Google decides to release them with Android Q during the expected launch event in May.

Looking at the pricing, it seems like Google would be directly competing with OnePlus. However, the latter has premium specifications with a powerful processor in all its smartphones.