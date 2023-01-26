English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google layoffs: Massage therapists among 12,000 employees laid off

    Google layoffs: 27 in-house massage therapists were laid off, with 24 in Google’s Mountain View office and three in the Southern California markets of Los Angeles and Irvine, CNBC reported.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai told employees that he takes “full responsibility

    Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai told employees that he takes “full responsibility".

    Google employees at the internet giant’s headquarters in California, United States, may not be able to book an appointment for a massage in their workplace anymore as around 27 massage therapists are among the 12,000 employees who were laid off this month.

    27 in-house massage therapists were laid off, with 24 in Google’s Mountain View office and three in the Southern California markets of Los Angeles and Irvine, CNBC reported.

    Google parent Alphabet cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent of its global workforce worldwide amid mass layoffs across major tech companies. This is the largest round of layoffs in the company’s 25-year history.

    CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an e-mail communication that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here” and added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.