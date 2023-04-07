Good Friday: Messages and quotes to mark the Christian holiday

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the New Testament accounts, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which is why Christians observe Good Friday as a day of penance and remembrance. The day is marked with fasting, abstinence and prayers. Although Good Friday is a solemn occasion, Christians believe that Jesus dying on the cross for humanity’s sins represents the ultimate act of love and redemption. This is why Good Friday is called ‘good’ – because it represents the beginning of Christ’s resurrection.

Here are some Good Friday messages you can share with friends and family on this holy day:

On this solemn day of Good Friday, let us take a moment to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. May we all draw solace and strength from his sacrifice.

May the Lord always keep you in His care. May He bless you with the goodness to reflect on your sins and seek forgiveness.

May we be reminded of the power of love, forgiveness, and selflessness this Good Friday. Wishing you and your loved ones peace and blessings on this Good Friday.

On this Good Friday, let us be grateful for the luxuries we have while striving to do without them. Let us remember those less privileged and strive to help them. Let us join our hands to pray for strength, fulfilment and purpose.

Good Friday is a day of remembrance – so let us never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for us.

Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Good Friday

May we never forget the sacrifice of Jesus. May it inspire us to be better human beings.

God in His infinite grace sent us His son. May we always remember his ultimate sacrifice and seek to do right.