Glenn Maxwell marries Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman: 'The best is yet to come'

Congratulatory messages poured in for Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman after they exchanged vows. (Image credit: Instagram/Vini Raman)

Australian Cricketer Glenn Maxwell has married his Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman. The couple took to Instagram to share photos of the ceremony with their followers.

“Wifey and Husband. The best is yet to come,” Vini Raman, a pharmacist, captioned a photo of the two of them walking hand in hand.

Another photo showed the couple sharing a kiss. “Mr and Mrs Maxwell,” Raman wrote, adding their wedding date, March 18.

The couple also posted photos of them wearing their wedding rings to their Instagram stories. "Love is a search for completion, and with you, I feel complete," they said.

Glenn Maxwell's fellow players congratulated the couple on their wedding.

"Awwww congratulations," said Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson.

India's KL Rahul also sent the couple his wishes.

Maxwell and Raman, who had been dating since 2017, got engaged in an Indian ceremony in 2020.

The couple are likely to have a Hindu wedding ceremony too.

In February, a photo of the couple's Tamil-style wedding invite, had gone viral.

"Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram (Tamil Brahmin) ceremony," actor Kasturi Shankar. had tweeted. "Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini."

Maxwell had told news.com.au that he was concerned after the invite got leaked

“I got sent a photo from one of my former IPL teammates who I hadn’t seen in a couple of years and he had been sent the Tamil wedding invite by a numerous amount of people," the cricketer had said. “So unfortunately that was making the rounds online. I think we’re going to have to increase security at our Hindu wedding."