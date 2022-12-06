German Foreign Minister uses Paytm for shopping in Delhi. What Vijay Shekhar Sharma said

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shopped in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. (Image credit: @AmbAckermann/Twitter)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is in India on a two-day official visit, explored the streets of the national capital during her time off.

She visited the Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and after that, she visited the busting Chandni Chowk market where she shopped for traditional Indian wear. Digital payment app Paytm was used to pay in Chandni Chowk, the German ambassador to India said.

“Packed and productive - a super exciting Day 1 of Minister @ABaerbock draws to a close. Great talks with @DrSJaishankar, an enriching visit to Sis Ganj Gurudwara followed by shopping with Shashi Bansal in Chandni Chowk and using Paytm to pay,” ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann tweeted.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, reacted to the envoy’s tweet, saying it was an experience of India's “world class digital payment infrastructure”.

“Welcome all #G20 delegates and foreign dignitaries India and experience India's world class digital payment infrastructure, just #PaytmKaro,” Sharma tweeted.

The German minister’s visit comes just four days after India formally took over the presidency of the G20 grouping.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar demonstrated how an Electronic Voting Machine works to Baerbock. She also visited Khori village in Haryana.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Baerbock on Monday held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to ramp up bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of energy, trade and climate change.