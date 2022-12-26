'Don’t want to remember him with grief': Vikram Kirloskar's wife Geetanjali Kirloskar pens emotional note

Geetanjali Kirloskar and Vikram Kirloskar (Image credit: @geetanjalikirloskar/Instagram)

Geetanjali Kirloskar has recently penned an emotional note for her late husband and businessman Vikram Kirloskar whom she called a man of "many facets" and "a brilliant mind". The vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who was popular as the face of Toyota in India, had died of a heart attack in November. He was 64.

Writing for the Times of India, about how she would like to remember her husband, Geetanjali Kirloskar said that she had stopped mourning for him and that she does not want to remember him with grief and negativity.

"I have stopped mourning for my husband. I don’t want to remember him with grief and negativity. Else, he will frown from the heavens above. Yes, there is deep pain, but this is one loss that can be soothed with celebration," she wrote in the publication.

Recollecting how she overcame the mourning period, Geetanjali Kirloskar wrote, "It (the death) was sudden, most unexpected. Over the days that followed, there were prayers, and visits from many who shared their experiences and love."

"Finally, it was over. The condolences and the mourning. Only the grief stayed. Every simple routine activity brought back memories. I decided a week afterwards that I will resume work and take charge of life. But it’s the hardest thing to do."

Vikram Kirloskar was considered a stalwart in the automobile industry. He was the fourth-generation head of the Kirloskar Group. He was the chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd and also the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd.