    Watch: What happened when Joe Biden walked up to greet PM Modi at G7 Summit

    The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron was also on full display as they hugged and briefly chatted after the group photo

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden (C) as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and the other leaders set up before a group picture on June 27, 2022 at Elmau Castle, southern Germany. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

    Ahead of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany, as world leaders came together for a group photograph, US President Joe Biden was seen walking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him. The latter was at the time shaking hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The world leaders briefly interacted with each other ahead of the group photo and held a bi-lateral meeting later in the evening.

    Read more: In Pics | PM Modi attends G7 summit, highlights India’s efforts at green growth, clean energy

    Prime Minister Modi, who was in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

    The bonhomie between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron was on full display as they hugged and briefly chatted after the group photo. As the G7 leaders went inside the summit venue, the two leaders continued with their discussion and went inside together.

    PM Narendra Modi also tweeted the group photo along with a caption that read: At the G7 Summit with world leaders. This was the first meeting between Modi and Biden after they met in Japan for the Quad summit in May. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in July for the I2U2 virtual summit of the quadrilateral economic forum comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.

    At the end of the summit, PM Modi left for UAE on Tuesday morning.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #G7 summit #Germany #Joe Biden #Justin Trudeau #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 01:04 pm
