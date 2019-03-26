App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From a credit card to a game subscription service; Everything Apple announced at the 2019 keynote

Apple's keynote event that took place on Monday featured a heavy focus on software-driven services.

Carlsen Martin
Shiny, expensive gadgets tend to be the theme of Apple’s big launches, but this year’s ‘It’s Show Time’ event was different. This year’s keynote event that took place on Monday featured a heavy focus on software-driven services. Barring small hardware updates to its iPads, iMacs and AirPods, Apple used ‘It’s Show Time’ to roll out the next-generation of excellent services.

Apple TV+

Apple_TV+

Apple has invested over a billion USD in signing up big names to develop original content for their subscription service. Apple TV+ will feature original Apple TV shows and movies produced in collaboration with some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, JJ Abrams, Oprah Winfrey, Octavia Spenser and more. Apple TV+ will be an addon benefit of the Apple TV app and will be universally accessible to all users, not just ones with Apple devices.

Apple TV Channels

Apple_TV_Channels

Apple TV Channels is an ad-free, on-demand service that bundles multiple channels like HBO, PBS, CBS and Showtime all under one app. Apple TV Channels allows users to subscribe to only the channels they want rather than pay for a large package of channels from traditional cable operators. Apple TV Channels will be available on the Apple TV app through an update in May and will be available through smart TVs and non-Apple streaming devices as well.

Apple News Plus

Apple_News_Plus

Apple News Plus is a magazine subscription offering that acts as an add-on to Apple News. This subscription offers access to over 300 publications as well as digital subscriptions to newspapers. An Apple News Plus subscription will set you back USD 9.99 a month with a free trial period for one month. Apple also guarantees privacy, ensuring your reading choices will not follow you outside of the app and Apple will not sell your reading data to advertisers.

Apple Card

Apples_Card

Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs to provide a physical and digital credit card for your wallet. Apple Card serves as a branded credit card for iPhone users which can be used in places Apple Pay isn’t available. The physical version of this card will work in any store that accepts Master Card.

Apple Arcade

Apple_Arcade

Apple Arcade is a premium subscription service for paid games. Apple Arcade will be accessible as a separate tab in the App Store. This will give you and your family access to over a hundred games developed by leading creators in collaboration with Apple. Rather than pay for each game individually, Apple Arcade allows you to access an entire library of games for a single subscription fee.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:37 pm

